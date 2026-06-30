England cricket hero Ben Stokes has already emerged as an early favourite for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here 2026 after his shock retirement announcement.

The England Test captain stunned fans by revealing he is hanging up his bat, instantly sparking rumours he could be heading for the Australian jungle later this year.

Cricket ace Ben Stokes is tipped for I’m A Celebrity 2026 (Credit: Sky Sports)

Ben, 35, made the surprise announcement during England’s Test match against New Zealand.

It did not take long for bookmakers to install him as one of the favourites for this year’s ITV series.

I’m A Celebrity 2026: Ben Stokes rumoured for line-up

Ben’s decision to retire from cricket has seen speculation over his next move gather pace, with bookmakers already backing him for a stint in the jungle.

He revealed the news during England’s final day of the Test against New Zealand.

Ben said to commentators: “Here’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days, which is going to be, this is my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England.”

He then returned to the pitch and took a wicket just moments later.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes now has Ben at odds of 4/1 to take part in I’m A Celebrity 2026.

Alex Apati, from the betting agent, said: “Ben Stokes could soon be swapping cricket for crickets, if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

I’m A Celebrity will return this autumn (Credit: ITV)

When is I’m A Celebrity 2026?

Ben is the first celebrity to be linked with this year’s series. But plenty more rumoured names are expected over the coming months.

I’m A Celebrity is due to return this autumn and is expected to launch in mid November.

Last year’s series began on ITV1 on November 16, 2025, before wrapping up three weeks later on December 7.

Rumours are also gathering pace for the show’s next spin off. To celebrate the programme’s 25th anniversary, I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier is set to air next spring.

The series will mostly be pre recorded, much like I’m A Celebrity South Africa, and will be filmed in Canada this autumn. Boyband stars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy are the first names rumoured to have signed up.

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