Shane Richie and wife Christie divorce after 19 years after she grew ‘fed up’ of star

Shane Richie and his wife Christie have reportedly divorced after 19 years of marriage.

Christie confirmed that the divorce had been finalised when she was approached by The Sun at the couple’s Surrey home. Asked if their marriage was legally over, she replied “yes”, before adding: “I don’t want to comment, thank you.”

The publication reports that the divorce was completed on July 23. It is understood to have been Christie’s decision following conversations with relatives.

Shane Richie and Christie have split (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why did Shane Richie and Christie divorce?

A source told the publication there had not been one particular event behind the end of the marriage. Instead, they claimed Christie had grown “fed up with his behaviour” after a build-up of issues.

The source said: “She got fed up with his behaviour and did not take the decision lightly.”

They added that Christie still had “a lot of love” for Shane but had decided they could no longer continue as husband and wife. The source claimed the couple’s three children were Christie’s main concern.

Shane, 62, and actress Christie, 47, began dating in 2001 after the casts of separate pantomimes met for a drink. The actor proposed in 2005, and they married two years later.

They share three children: Mackenzie Blue, 20, Lolita Bell, 18, and Romani-Skye Angel Shelley, 15. Shane also has two children from his previous marriage to singer Coleen Nolan.

Shane is due in court (Credit: Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock)

Shane Richie facing separate drink-driving charge

News of the divorce comes after Shane was charged with drink-driving following an incident at a Tesco petrol station in Harlow, Essex.

It’s been reported that the incident happened six days after the divorce was finalised. Footage showed the actor arguing with petrol station staff after being challenged about vaping on the forecourt. Staff called the police, and Shane is due to appear in court.

Shane Richie’s EastEnders role and upcoming tour

Shane first joined EastEnders as Alfie Moon in 2002. The popular character returned to Walford in 2022 following three years away and later reunited with Kat Slater, played by Jessie Wallace.

Sources claim the actor’s working hours on the BBC soap had added pressure to his marriage. Shane has also announced further dates for The Prat Pack tour alongside Bradley Walsh, Joe Pasquale and Brian Conley.

ED! has contacted Shane’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Shane Richie spotted behind the wheel ahead of court case following drink-driving charge

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