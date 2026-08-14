Kimberley Walsh has shared a new set of Barbados family holiday pictures after opening up about feeling more confident in her body.

The 44-year-old singer previously admitted she had avoided baring her arms on red carpets, but said strength training helped her change how she felt about them.

The latest pictures were taken during a Caribbean getaway with husband Justin Scott, their sons Bobby, 11, Cole, eight, and four-year-old Nate, as well as other loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I M B E R L E Y W A L S H (@kimberleywalshofficial)

Inside Kimberley Walsh’s Barbados family holiday

Kimberley’s latest Instagram pictures captured several moments from the sun-soaked break. In one snap, she posed with a cocktail while wearing a brown bikini, matching shorts and oversized sunglasses.

Another photograph showed her smiling on the beach in a strapless taupe two-piece. She was also pictured relaxing beside the pool with a beer.

Barbados holds special memories for Kimberley and Justin, who married on the island in 2016. The couple also found time to enjoy each other’s company while revisiting the destination with their family.

One picture showed them posing together at their resort. Kimberley wore a white crop top and coordinating maxi skirt, while Justin opted for a brown shirt and tan trousers.

Sharing her verdict on the getaway, Kimberley wrote on Instagram: “First crop over did not disappoint! This place is the perfect reset thank you Barbs you were a dream.”

Fans were quick to share their support, with one user writing: “Gorgeous x.”

“Beautiful family,” another person shared.

“Wow you look amazing and you have a beautiful family too,” a third remarked.

Kimberley Walsh opens up about fitness confidence

Kimberley fits her training around family life by exercising on weekdays while her sons are at school. That leaves her weekends free for their various commitments.

She told the Daily Mail: “I train three times a week and if I have an extra session I’ll do four. I always take the weekends off with the kids because I train while they’re at school so it doesn’t really affect them.”

Those weekends remain busy, however. Kimberley joked that she is “basically a taxi service” as she takes the boys to football, golf, parties and their other plans.

Kimberley recently opened up about her fitness regime (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I have been able to take more time for myself’

Kimberley explained that she had found more time to exercise after Nate started reception.

She said: “Over the last year, I have been able to take more time for myself. Before that, when Nate was younger and he was home a lot more, he has never been in full time nursery, I just couldn’t really do any exercise.”

Kimberley now trains three or four times a week, concentrating largely on building strength. She has also worked out with Morning Live co-star Gethin Jones after the programme.

Explaining the routine she enjoys, Kimberley said: “I don’t like cardio so I do mainly strength training, weights, reformer Pilates, it works really well for my age group. It’s hard on your core and quite a few people think it’s easier than it is.”

The Girls Aloud singer also discussed her previous insecurity about her arms. She said that lifting heavy weights had helped her accept an area of her body she had not always felt comfortable showing.

Read more: Kimberley Walsh in ‘really rubbish’ relationship confession with husband Justin

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