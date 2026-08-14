Dancing On Ice pro Alex Murphy shares emotional statement in fertility update

Dancing On Ice star Alex Murphy became tearful as she shared a difficult update about her fertility journey with husband Paul Klein.

The pro skater revealed in an Instagram video that plans for another round of IVF have been delayed. Alex said she must now wait at least three months before trying again.

The 36-year-old explained that she had undergone a uterine wash on the advice of a fertility doctor ahead of further IVF treatment. According to Alex, subsequent testing found that her microbiome reading had fallen from 98% to 0.43%.

The result means the couple’s latest attempt to become parents has been put on hold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEX MURPHY KLEIN (@almurph18)

Alex Murphy shares emotional IVF update

Alex struggled to contain her emotions as she spoke about the setback. She said she was particularly upset with herself for not asking more questions before the procedure.

In the Instagram video, she said: “I’m mostly mad at myself for not questioning everything and for not asking a million questions and for not saying, ‘Oh, well, why do I need that?’ Like, I just didn’t know.”

She continued: “And I just like went along with it. And I’m so disappointed in myself.”

Alex explained that those feelings had left her distressed in the days before she posted the update.

She added: “I should have asked more questions. I should have done more research. It’s my frigging body.

“And I turned around, and I let somebody else take control of it. I will never let that happen again, obviously, but it has absolutely put a wrench in our plan.”

Alex and YouTuber Paul, 38, have been keeping followers informed about their efforts to have a baby. The pair had already struggled to conceive naturally and experienced an unsuccessful round of IVF before exploring whether other factors could be affecting their chances.

Alex is best known for her role as a pro on Dancing On Ice (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Alex and Paul previously discussed fertility tests on This Morning

The couple spoke about their fertility journey during an appearance on This Morning in January, when they joined hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

Alex said they had used an at-home medical blood-testing kit supplied by Fertylisis. Their blood samples were then sent to Greece for analysis.

Discussing the result on the ITV programme, Alex said: “We sent them overseas to Greece, and we found out that we have a genetic predisposition that makes me incompatible with Paul’s DNA – which is crazy.”

During the interview, the couple described the finding as Alex being medically “allergic” to her husband. She explained that her DNA would react against Paul’s if they tried to conceive.

The skater’s latest update marks another delay after an already challenging process. For now, Alex has said she and Paul will have to wait at least another three months before they can proceed with their next round of IVF.

Read more: James Jordan ditches his wedding ring as he’s seen for first time since Ola split

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!