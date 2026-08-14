Joanna Page has revealed which professional dancer she would love to see paired with Strictly Come Dancing 2026 star Melanie Walters, and she has her eye on former winner Vito Coppola.

The actress also believes her Gavin and Stacey co-star has a secret weapon that could help her shine on the BBC show: Melanie is a qualified Pilates instructor.

Melanie was announced as the 15th celebrity in the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up. Now, as the competition gets closer, Joanna has shared why she thinks Melanie could be one to watch.

Melanie Walters is doing Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Why Joanna Page thinks Melanie Walters could thrive on Strictly

Speaking to Magic Radio, Joanna pointed to Melanie’s flexibility as one reason she could make an impression on Strictly.

She said: “I want to say she’s very flexible, because she is. I don’t know if people know this, but she’s a qualified Pilates instructor so if anybody can do it, Mel can do it.”

Joanna is clearly planning to be in Melanie’s corner throughout the series, promising to watch Strictly “every week” and describing her former co-star as “brilliant”.

And it seems Joanna is already imagining Melanie in the show’s famous costumes. Recalling a green outfit her co-star wore to an awards event, she predicted that Melanie would look the part when she takes to the Strictly dancefloor.

“I know that she will look amazing as well,” Joanna said.

Joanna Page has gushed over Melanie’s Strictly stint (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page wants Melanie Walters to dance with Vito

When it comes to Melanie’s potential professional partner, Joanna already has a favourite in mind.

She backed Vito Coppola, a past Strictly winner, as the professional she would choose to take on the competition alongside Melanie.

“I think that Mel would be really good with Vito because he’s just a lovely, lovely fella,” Joanna told Magic Radio.

The actress went on to praise Vito’s personality, enthusiasm and sense of fun, suggesting that he and Melanie could make an exciting partnership.

Joanna continued: “He’s really nice, really good fun and excitable as well so she’ll be doing some really exciting moves, but she is pretty tall… but no I would have to say Vito, he’s lovely and you just want to have fun and work with him.”

Of course, Joanna’s comments are simply her personal choice and do not confirm who Melanie will actually be partnered with. For now, though, Vito is clearly the professional Joanna would pick for her Gavin and Stacey co-star.

Joanna thinks Vito will be a good pro partner for Melanie (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Melanie Walters joins the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 cast

Melanie is best known to many viewers for playing Gwen in Gavin and Stacey, the mother of Joanna’s character Stacey. She has also appeared in cosy murder mystery Death Valley alongside Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth.

Her fellow Strictly contestants include YouTuber John Nellis, Emmerdale actor Lawrence Robb and Olympic gold medallist Tabitha Stoecker.

Read more: Strictly star Lacey Turner tipped to win show as odds for 2026 contestants emerge

The line-up also features Lacey Turner, Dani Dyer, Delta Goodrem, Chris Appleton, Cach Mercer, Will Best, Jaime Winstone, Sarah Storey, Bethany Antonia, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Graeme Hall.

With Joanna already backing her former co-star and picking Vito as her dream professional partner, there is plenty for Melanie to look forward to as she prepares to take on Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.

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