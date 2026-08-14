Denise Welch has announced she has quit Loose Women after almost 25 years on and off the ITV panel show.

The actress confirmed the news in a video shared on Instagram on Thursday. Her exit comes after Denise made clear that she wanted to return to acting, which she described in her announcement as her “first love”.

Explaining the length of her association with the programme, Denise said: “After best part of 25 years, off and on, I did leave for about seven years and went back in 2018. This show has been a part of me and my family’s life for nearly a quarter of a century.”

Denise Welch has quit Loose Women (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Loose Women co-stars respond as Denise Welch quits

Loose Women co-star Brenda Edwards was among those to respond to the announcement. Writing beneath Denise’s Instagram video, Brenda said: “Gonna miss all the laughs babe, you gotta do what you gotta do and I know it would have not been an easy decision. But we will most certainly keep in touch love you and see you soon.”

Christine Lampard simply wrote: “Legend.”

Kaye Adams added: “Densy Squelch – you have broken my heart but I shall watch your Den- aissance with love and pride. Xx.”

Katie Piper wrote: “Nooooooo! Gutted to be honest! Going to really miss sharing the panel with you.”

GK Barry said: “Denise I’m gonna be so sad not to be on the panel with you anymore you always brought so much joy to my day can’t wait to see you on our screen.”

A Loose Women spokesperson also paid tribute to Denise following her decision, saying: “Denise has been such a brilliant part of the Loose Women family and we are going to miss her hugely on the show. We are sending her all of our love and best wishes for her next chapter.”

Former Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha said: “You are such a fantastic actress!! Fly high lovely!! X.”

Another ex-Loose Women star Andrea Mclean wrote: “I’m excited for you Denise! New chapter.”

Denise Welch is focusing on acting (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why is Denise Welch leaving Loose Women?

Denise said the decision was driven by the acting opportunities now coming her way rather than a fallout with her Loose Women colleagues.

She told her Instagram followers: “I have the most wonderful, wonderful memories and it’s just that acting has always been my first love and I think the thing I’m best at, and at the moment I’m having the most wonderful opportunities coming my way, and I’m grabbing them by the you know what and running with it for this new chapter of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

Her recent screen work has included Channel 4 drama Tip Toe and a return to Waterloo Road. Denise is also set to appear in the television adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel Forever Home.

Reflecting on how much of her personal life she has discussed during her time on Loose Women, Denise thanked those who had shared their own experiences with her. She acknowledged that viewers have had differing opinions about her over the years but said she cherished the responses she had received.

No Loose Women feud

Her association with Loose Women dates back to a guest appearance in 1999. She later became one of the programme’s long-serving regular panellists, although her stint included a break of around seven years before she returned in 2018.

The former Coronation Street star also dismissed any suggestion that she was leaving because of trouble behind the scenes.

She said: “I’ll miss everybody but I will remain friends with the whole gang because… we are a happy band of campers. Anyway lots of love, thanks for sticking with me.”

The announcement arrives while Loose Women is on its summer break from the ITV schedule. The programme is due to return to ITV and ITVX in September, but it will do so without one of its longest-serving regular panellists.

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