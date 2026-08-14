Lucy Davis has assured fans she is “still alive” after a small number of people apparently misunderstood her cancer announcement and posted RIP messages.

The Office actor, 53, recently revealed on Instagram that she has incurable breast cancer which has spread to her bones. She has now shared another update after being overwhelmed by the response from fans, friends, relatives and former colleagues.

Lucy wrote: “Ok, so the last two days have been utterly overwhelming, in that I had zero idea my cancer post would have the attention it did.”

She added: “Truly, I am in shock. That said, thank you to everyone for the tremendous amount of kindness and support you have sent me. Good grief it was emotional.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Davis (@reallucydavis)

Lucy Davis responds to RIP comments

Lucy said she was working her way through the many messages left beneath her original post, but asked people to give her time.

However, some followers had apparently misread what she had shared. Addressing the confusion with humour, she wrote: “Also, to the couple of people who slightly misread the news and commented RIP, you’ll be delighted to know I am still alive – hurrah.”

The actor accompanied her message with a video showing her attempting to skateboard. Her lesson came from Malachi Barton, who appeared alongside her in the Disney Channel comedy The Villains of Valley View.

Lucy joked that she has “no sporting ability whatsoever” and explained that she wanted to share the light-hearted clip to “lighten things up” after the emotional reaction to her diagnosis.

Lucy announced she has terminal cancer earlier this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Office star shared incurable breast cancer diagnosis

In her initial Instagram announcement, Lucy said she had been diagnosed with breast cancer around a year and a half earlier. According to the actor, the cancer had already spread to her bones when it was discovered, affecting areas including her spine, right hip and ribs.

She said it was “too late” for chemotherapy and spoke candidly about living with an uncertain future.

Lucy wrote: “As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can.”

She also told followers: “I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it.”

Her announcement brought public messages of support from people close to her and former colleagues. They included Ricky Gervais, her co-star in The Office, and her father, comedian Jasper Carrott.

Lucy Davis’ TV and film career

Lucy made an early television appearance with her father in the BBC sitcom The Detectives. She later appeared in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Her best-known role came in 2001, when she played receptionist Dawn Tinsley in The Office. Dawn’s relationship with Tim Canterbury, played by Martin Freeman, became a central storyline in the sitcom.

Lucy subsequently appeared in Shaun of the Dead and Wonder Woman. However, Netflix viewers also know her as Hilda Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Her latest message showed that, while processing an enormous wave of support, she remains determined to bring some humour to an exceptionally difficult time.

Read more: Ricky Gervais ruthlessly slammed over ‘insensitive’ post following co-star Lucy Davis’s terminal cancer diagnosis

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