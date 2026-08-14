Robbie Williams reveals autism diagnosis as he details ‘intrusive thoughts’: ‘It explains so much’

Robbie Williams has revealed he has been diagnosed with autism, saying the news has helped him make sense of aspects of his behaviour.

The 52-year-old singer had already disclosed that he has ADHD. Alongside his new diagnosis, Robbie has spoken about intrusive thoughts and Tourette’s syndrome, describing thoughts that remain internal rather than emerging as tics.

Robbie has revealed a health diagnosis (Credit: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/EPA/Shutterstock)

Robbie Williams reveals autism diagnosis

Speaking during a Q&A at the autumn/winter launch of his clothing brand Hopeium at Flannels, Robbie said: “I have ADHD and I just found out I have a bit of autism as well.”

He made clear that the diagnosis had brought a sense of relief, saying “it explains so much” about him.

The Angels singer also joked that it had become his “get out of jail free card”. He said he now responds to some of his more unusual behaviour with: “Sorry I’m autistic.”

Robbie went on to explain how his ADHD can allow him to focus intensely on one subject while making it difficult to concentrate on other things.

He said: “With the ADHD you can completely and utterly concentrate on something 1000%, but with absolutely everything else, you just cannot do it.”

Robbie on creativity and intrusive thoughts

The former Take That star said creating images and making funny things gives his mind something productive to focus on. Without that outlet, he explained, his creativity can instead attach itself to fears and panic.

Robbie shared one example involving a plane journey. He said an intrusive thought led him to fear that he might somehow have telekinetic powers capable of making the aircraft crash.

Robbie shared the news in a Q&A (Credit: PSNEWZ/SIPA/Shutterstock)

He described the thought as an example of the extreme worries he experiences and said he tries to “train my brain to do something better” rather than allow those fears to take over.

His comments also offered a glimpse at the contrast between his public life and what he experiences internally. Despite decades of performing to huge crowds, Robbie has previously said he remains frightened of touring and can struggle to absorb the affection directed towards him by audiences.

Singer previously discussed ADHD medication struggle

During an appearance on Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir’s podcast I’m ADHD! No You’re Not, Robbie said he had been diagnosed with ADHD three times. He explained that his first diagnosis came after he recognised his own experiences in information he found online.

He recalled feeling relieved to have an official diagnosis and initially hoping medication would provide an answer. Robbie said: “There was a relief that I’d got it officially diagnosed.”

However, he also spoke candidly about his past misuse of the medication he was prescribed, saying he moved from taking the tablets to crushing and snorting them. He described that period as part of a search for a “cure” for what he was experiencing in his mind.

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