David Foster has spoken out after claims emerged that he reportedly snubbed Meghan Markle on the red carpet following an interaction.

Footage was captured during Meghan and Prince Harry’s appearance at the David Foster Foundation gala in Victoria, British Columbia. The event marked the charity’s 40th anniversary.

In the clip, Meghan can be seen extending an arm as David approaches her and Harry. However, the music producer continues past the duchess and moves into position beside his wife, Katharine McPhee, for a group photograph.

David Foster has spoken out on the Meghan Markle interaction (Credit: Shutterstock)

What David Foster said about his interaction with Meghan Markle

David has firmly rejected that he snubbed Meghan, explaining that he had already welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shortly before the photograph was taken.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, he said: “As the host of the David Foster and Friends foundation event, I had already greeted our friends, the Duke and Duchess, at the entrance ten minutes before the red carpet encounter.”

He also praised the couple for giving their time and engaging with those at the event.

David added: “Harry and Meghan are dear friends of mine. Anyone watching can see there was no awkward moment and certainly no snub.”

The producer went on to criticise the coverage surrounding the clip. He said that simple “positioning” for the photograph had been turned into “a hurtful lie”.

Meghan and Harry have been friends with David Foster and Katharine McPhee for years. (Credit: Shutterstock)

David Foster’s friendship with Meghan and Harry

David and Katharine have known Harry and Meghan for several years. In 2019, he helped the duke and duchess arrange a stay at a friend’s home on Vancouver Island.

Katharine, who knew Meghan during their school years, later told Access Hollywood that her husband and Harry had a “really, really beautiful relationship”.

David’s response makes his position clear: the couples had already greeted one another, and the viral clip captured red-carpet photo positioning.

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s earrings at gala

Meghan attended the celebration in a black, one-shouldered maxi gown by Canadian designer Greta Constantine. Her jewellery also carried a royal connection, as she wore Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire earrings.

Harry opted for a black tuxedo and bow tie. Inside the venue, the couple were seated at the top table alongside Foster and McPhee.

According to the Mail, the anniversary event raised C$14.5 million – around £7.71 million – for the David Foster Foundation. The organisation provides financial help to Canadian families whose children require life-saving organ transplants.

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