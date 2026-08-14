EastEnders fans predict Cindy is flash-forward gunman as they notice new ‘clue’

EastEnders fans think they may have finally worked out the identity of the masked gunman from the New Year flash-forward, with some convinced Cindy is behind the sinister storyline.

Viewers have been trying to solve the mystery for months, with plenty of theories emerging about who could be holding the gun.

But now, fans believe recent scenes involving Cindy and her plans to get married could have dropped a major clue about what is to come.

Could Cindy be the New Year gunman? (Credit: BBC Public Service,CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

What do we know about the flash-forward gunman in EastEnders?

At the beginning of the year, EastEnders shocked viewers with a dramatic flash-forward sequence.

The soap jumped ahead one year to New Year’s Day 2027, giving fans a glimpse at what could be in store for the residents of Walford. And things certainly weren’t looking good for Max Branning.

The sequence included a terrifying showdown involving a masked gunman wearing leather gloves, who was holding Max’s children, Lauren and Oscar, hostage.

The gunman then told Max that the decision was his, leaving him to choose which of his children would live and which would die.

Since then, fans have been desperate to figure out who is behind the mask.

Now, some believe Cindy could be the person pulling the strings.

Fans think her eagerness to get married is very telling (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders fans fear ‘clues’ point to Cindy

Fans have been discussing the theory on Reddit, with some pointing to Cindy’s recent behaviour as a possible clue.

One fan asked: “Is it just me that can tell Cindy is the New Year’s gunman? The way she is pushing to get married as soon as possible. It’s like she is planning something.”

Another agreed, suggesting Cindy could have a very personal reason to target Max.

They wrote: “OMG. Yes. Maybe because she blames Max for Steven’s death. And also, he slept with her daughter, Lucy. So then she’s turned the tables and is saying to him to choose out of his own children!?”

A third fan added: “Cindy has genuine motive. She would feel completely humiliated by him.”

However, not everyone believes Cindy would be the one physically holding the weapon.

Some fans think she could instead hire someone to carry out the attack on her behalf.

One wrote: “I don’t think she’s the literal gunman. But I think she’s hired them. She has form.”

Another agreed, commenting: “I could see her hiring a gunman because she’s impulsive. Then she might try to call it off last minute and be too late.”

For now, the identity of the person behind the mask remains a mystery. And with the flash-forward taking place on New Year’s Day 2027, EastEnders fans may still have quite a wait before they discover exactly what happens.

Whatever the truth turns out to be, there’s certainly plenty of speculation surrounding Cindy’s latest moves.

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