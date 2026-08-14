Laura Hamilton has shared a glimpse inside her family holiday in Abu Dhabi, posing in a khaki bikini with her two children.

The 44-year-old A Place In The Sun presenter was also pictured heading towards the sea and walking along the beach while staying at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island resort.

Laura has also spoken firmly about age-based criticism of her swimwear pictures, making clear that she prioritises feeling comfortable and enjoying herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA HAMILTON (@laurahamiltontv)

Laura Hamilton ‘absolutely stunning’ in bikini

Despite past criticism, Laura’s followers praised her latest upload.

“Wow you look stunning,” one user wrote.

“Outstanding,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes and flame emoji.

“You look phenomenal Laura, have a wonderful day beautiful,” a third remarked.

“Absolutely stunning young lady,” a fourth said.

Laura previously hit back at criticisms regarding her co-parenting methods (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura on balancing work and motherhood

The TV star shares son Rocco, 11, and daughter Tahlia, 10, with her former husband Alex Goward. Alongside enjoying family trips, the presenter has been open about the demands of combining motherhood with a television career involving frequent travel.

She admitted that the juggling act can become “chaotic”, but told The Sun that she could not imagine giving up her work.

Laura said: “I have every respect for anyone who’s a full-time mum, I just couldn’t do that. I love my career as well as being a mum, and I’ve managed to find a way to make it work.”

The property expert explained that she tries to arrange filming for periods when the children are staying with their father, giving her time to concentrate fully on work. She also praised her employer for offering enough flexibility for the children to travel with her when circumstances allow.

Laura has also defended her co-parenting arrangement after some people suggested it was sad for the children.

She told The Mirror: “I really don’t like it when people comment and go, ‘Oh, it’s sad for the children!'”

Laura added: “Why is it sad for children? Actually, it is brilliant for the child that they get to spend time with both parents – and that both parents are happier!”

The exercise behind Laura’s toned physique

MailOnline reports that Laura has previously credited her toned physique to daily movement and a varied exercise routine. Her workouts include strength training, yoga and reformer Pilates.

The approach means she mixes different types of activity rather than relying on a single form of exercise.

In a separate interview with Closer, Laura discussed the budget-conscious meals she enjoys at home. She explained that she aims to keep the weekly food bill for herself and her two children at about £75.

She said: “I’m an Aldi convert now. I try to budget around £75 a week for the three of us which is really achievable when shopping there.”

Laura said she keeps lean sources of protein such as salmon, chicken and turkey mince in her fridge, as well as berries, sweetcorn, watermelon, protein yoghurts, protein bars and houmous.

Her usual meals include a protein shake with oats and matcha for breakfast, or a jacket potato with tuna, mayonnaise and cheese at lunchtime. Dinner might be salmon with noodles and stir-fried vegetables.

However, the presenter insisted that she is not overly restrictive about food and has encouraged her children to enjoy a wide range of dishes. If she were cooking for guests, Laura said she would choose slow-roast lamb served with dauphinoise potatoes and broccoli.

Read more: A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton ‘devastated’ following heartbreaking death: ‘It’s very sad’

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