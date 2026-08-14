Mark Wright has revealed he could be kept away from golf for up to 12 weeks amid health concerns that he has suffered another fracture. The former Towie star shared the update from hospital as he prepared for a CT scan following five weeks of back pain.

The news adds to a run of injury setbacks for Mark. He needed 30 stitches following a Las Vegas accident in 2024, while more recently he suffered a stress fracture to his ribs.

Mark, who posts golfing videos and tips on a dedicated TikTok account, admitted that the possible recovery period had left him “absolutely gutted”. He also described the past few months as tough in the caption accompanying his video.

Mark Wright could face 12 weeks away from golf due to health issue

Reflecting on his injuries in the TikTok clip, Mark suggested that pushing himself too hard during training may have contributed to his problems.

He said: “It’s been a devastating year but that’s what you get, I suppose, for training – doing too much, trying to get down too quick.”

Mark acknowledged that he needs to manage the demands he places on his body. However, he said the length of any break would depend on what the CT scan revealed about the suspected fracture.

Discussing the possible recovery period, he added: “I need to manage my body, but, I don’t know how long, if it’s a deep fracture I could be 12 weeks. Absolutely gutted.”

The possible recovery period could therefore keep Mark away from golf for up to three months. His account usually features short clips from the course, including tips and footage from golfing trips.

Mark Wright reveals new health issue (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mark explains suspected back fracture timeline

Mark said the back problem began around five weeks before his hospital update, when he felt what he described as a “pop” or “tear”. He initially believed he had suffered a muscular injury.

He told followers: “About five weeks ago I felt a pop, or a tear, in my back and I just thought it was a muscular thing.”

When the pain had still not improved five weeks later, Mark underwent an ultrasound. He said the scan appeared to indicate another fracture, prompting the CT scan to establish more about the injury.

Mark believes the suspected back fracture and his earlier rib injury may have happened at the same time. He said his injury troubles had been going on since February and revealed that he had continued playing golf in pain for five weeks.

The TV personality shared the hospital video to explain his recent absence from his usual golf content. While awaiting the CT scan results, he admitted that the initial signs were “not looking good”.

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