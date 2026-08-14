Kate Ferdinand stuns in tiny bikini as she shares glimpse into family holiday with Rio and kids

Kate Ferdinand has shared a fresh collection of summer bikini photos, including a cosy snap with her husband Rio Ferdinand. The former TOWIE star also posted a picture from a girls’ day with Rio’s sister Sian and told her Instagram followers that her “cup is full”.

The family-focused update comes after Kate hit back at “gold digger” accusations about her marriage to Rio. She insisted that she is with the former footballer because she loves him, while acknowledging that their life together has included difficult moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Kate Ferdinand shares summer bikini photos with Rio

Kate modelled a selection of bikinis in the Instagram pictures before including Rio in the summer round-up. The couple cosied up for the photograph.

Fans were loving the snaps.

“You look incredibleee,” one wrote. “Let’s keep that cup overflowing [star emoji] Love you,” another said.

“Gorgeous,” a third gushed.

“I made it,” husband Rio joked as he reacted to being part of the post.

Her short message struck a positive note following a much more detailed conversation about how outsiders view their relationship.

Rio and Kate are enjoying some time abroad (Credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock)

Kate on being branded a ‘gold digger’

During a live Blended chat with Rio and co-host Cilla Kessie, Kate was asked what she believed the public perception of their marriage had been over the past decade.

She said: “People think I’m a gold digger, I’m with him for money. I’m basically his nanny that he doesn’t pay.”

Kate then responded to the suggestion. She said during the Blended discussion: “I always say if I wanted to pick a rich man I could have picked a lot easier one without all the kids. If it was just a money thing, it’s true though.”

She added: “I’m here because I love you, there are great things and there are hard things.”

Kate began dating Rio in 2016, and they married in 2019. She helps to parent Rio’s children Lorenz, Tate and Tia, whose mother Rebecca died from breast cancer in 2015. Kate and Rio also have two children together, Cree and Shae.

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