Emily Atack has showcased her weight loss in a close-fitting lycra unitard while giving fans another glimpse inside her new countryside home.

The actress and comedian, 36, posed for an Instagram picture as work continued on the property she shares with partner Alistair Garner and their two-year-old son Barney.

Emily showed off her home in a new snapshot (Credit: Instagram)

Emily Atack in lycra unitard

“Particularly loving this area of the house at the moment and all the colours. I smile every time I look at these tiles from @originalstyleuk,” she captioned the pic.

The snap follows months of public scrutiny over Emily Atack’s changing appearance, including speculation about weight-loss injections.

Her latest update combined the fashion snap with a look at the family’s colourful renovation project. However, Emily has previously made it clear that public interest in her body has not always been easy to handle.

Emily admits pressure over weight loss following post-baby

During a November 2024 appearance on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Emily spoke candidly about the expectations placed on women after giving birth.

She said: “There’s something quite liberating about having a baby. Your body goes through so much and you genuinely look at your body as a completely different vessel.”

Emily also questioned why new mothers are so quickly asked about returning to exercise. She added: “The last thing I want to do is go to the gym but the first thing you’re expected to do is get back into shape.”

At the time, she said she was not rushing back to the gym and was instead enjoying the early stage of motherhood.

The attention surrounding her appearance began long before she welcomed Barney. Emily has said she had a healthy relationship with her weight before finding fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners.

Speaking on the same podcast, she recalled: “Everybody started talking about my weight.”

Emily said she had been a size eight during the sitcom but was still described as representing a curvier body type on television. She was taken aback by how closely viewers analysed her size.

Could Emily Atack return for an Inbetweeners movie?

Those memories come as Emily’s name is once again being linked to The Inbetweeners.

The Sun has claimed that Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison have agreed to return for a third film, reportedly intended for Netflix.

It has also been claimed that those behind the proposed project want Emily to reprise her role as Charlotte.

The original comedy aired for three series between 2008 and 2010 before spawning two cinema films. A further instalment would reunite the sitcom’s four central actors on screen.

Read more: ‘Bringing the minx!’ Emily Atack sends fans wild in ‘jaw-dropping’ lingerie shoot

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