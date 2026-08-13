Katie Price and Peter Andre are reportedly preparing to attend the same public event for the first time since their divorce more than 16 years ago.

According to Closer, the former couple is expected at a party marking the launch of their daughter Princess Andre’s beauty company, By Princess. The prospect is significant following years of tension between Katie and Peter.

Princess, 18, confirmed on her ITV2 reality programme The Princess Diaries that she plans to invite close relatives and friends to the celebration. Her company is due to launch in September.

Peter and Katie split in 2009 (GRANT BUCHANAN / FLYNETPICTURES.COM)

Princess Andre hopes for family show of support from Katie Price and dad Peter

Discussing the guest list with her older brother Junior, Princess said: “Mum and dad are in a truce now. So I am just going to invite mum and dad and whoever wants to come, comes.”

However, she acknowledged that having both parents there could be “quite awkward”.

An unnamed source told Closer that Princess hopes Katie and Peter can remain civil and pose for a family photograph. The insider claimed it would mean a great deal to her to have both parents in the room as she marks the career milestone.

The source claimed: “This will be their first official joint appearance since their split. Princess is feeling positive that they will both be in the same room on the night, it would mean a lot to her. She hopes they can both be civil and pose together for a picture. Ideally, she wants a family line-up, which to date has not happened, and she’s unsure whether it actually will.”

Katie and Peter met on I’m A Celebrity! in 2004 and married the following year. Their divorce was finalised in September 2009, and they share Princess and Junior, now 21.

Earlier this year, the exes announced that they had reached a “mutual agreement” not to “speak negatively about the other going forward”.

Their statement added: “We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship.”

Princess is set to celebrate a major milestone (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Peter Andre reportedly remains cautious

Closer’s source claimed Peter understands why Princess wants her mum at the launch and is focused on supporting his daughter. However, the insider alleged that he remains uncertain about how the evening will unfold.

Peter’s wife Emily is also expected to attend, according to the magazine. The report claimed she intends to put any differences aside and concentrate on Princess’s achievement.

Katie has recently indicated that she would be open to speaking with Peter. In her Sky documentary Behind It All, she described their relationship as the “best times of my life”, but said she believed the chances of them sitting down to reminisce were “zero”.

If the reported reunion goes ahead, it could provide the first public sign of how their truce works face to face. For Princess, however, the hope is that attention remains firmly on her launch and the support of her family.

ED! has contacted Katie and Peter’s representatives for comment.

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