Katie Price has been criticised by Jackie the Stripper director Michael Head after allegedly missing the film’s premiere and promotional duties.

Michael claimed the former glamour model had “begged” for a role in the action comedy before allegedly failing to support its release. However, Katie’s representatives have reportedly said she was not required to promote the film.

Katie Price made her film debut this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Director criticises Katie Price’s alleged absence

Katie was absent from the film’s July premiere in Leicester Square.

According to the Daily Mail, her management had confirmed four days beforehand that she would attend. Her representatives did not provide the publication with a reason for her absence, although Katie was reportedly back in Dubai two days before the event.

An unnamed source claimed her withdrawal came at short notice and alleged that she had previously contacted the director to ask about her ticket.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Michael branded Katie’s alleged behaviour “disgusting”.

He said: “This is about female empowerment. This is about all the things that we’re making a film for. And Katie’s just snubbed it, which is not really what’s done.”

His publicist also claimed that the rest of the cast had helped to promote the film following its arrival on Amazon.

They told the publication: “Michael has reached out to all the cast to publicise the release of the film on Amazon and all the cast have got involved in promoting Jackie the Stripper, apart from Katie Price.”

Katie’s representatives reportedly told the Daily Mail that promotion was not part of her obligations.

ED! has contacted them for further comment.

Katie’s role in Jackie the Stripper

The action comedy brings a Jack the Ripper-inspired story into a strip-club setting. Katie, 48, appears as a character named Lisa.

Jackie the Stripper also features Patsy Kensit, Kimberly Wyatt, Chloe Meadows and Jamie Lomas.

The film arrived in July and is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime.

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