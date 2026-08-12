Stacey Solomon is putting strength and self-confidence at the heart of her fitness routine as she enjoys a family holiday in Turkey, and she’s not doing it for hubby Joe Swash.

New claims in Closer suggest the Sort Your Life Out star is feeling happier than ever with her body – and that her motivation is personal rather than an attempt to impress Joe.

The report comes after Stacey dismissed split rumours surrounding her relationship with Joe and insisted outside speculation did not affect them when they knew it was untrue.

Closer has described Stacey’s confident holiday look as a “revenge body”. However, the magazine’s source insisted her focus was firmly on feeling good in herself.

Stacey is reportedly working on her body for herself (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon ‘doing this for herself’

A source told Closer: “Stacey is feeling really happy with how she looks and is inspired to keep working out throughout the summer, but she has been quite clear that she’s finally doing this for herself and not Joe.”

“She’s doing this to feel sexy, and has been loving the response she gets on Instagram from fans who are cheering her on for being real and embracing her body. Stacey wants to inspire her fans that they don’t need to do this for a man,” they continued.

Before heading to Turkey, Stacey talked Instagram followers through her swimwear choices. She joked: “I’ve finally, because it’s been years, found a swimsuit that doesn’t make me feel like Old Mother Hubbard.”

The break was a big family occasion, with Joe, their children and members of Stacey’s wider family joining the trip. The anonymous source also claimed Stacey wanted her followers to see that changing for a partner was not necessary.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

Stacey’s message on strength and body confidence

Stacey has consistently framed her fitness routine around strength rather than changing her appearance. She previously said: “I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong.”

That message also fits with her public support for body confidence. In a 2024 beach post, Stacey said she was teaching her daughters not to “measure their beauty against anyone else”.

Closer’s source claimed she has spent more than a year strength training and sometimes fits extra squats around her gym routine. According to the insider, exercise has helped Stacey feel more confident and improved her mood. They also claimed she brushed aside suggestions that her efforts were for Joe.

Where do the Joe Swash rumours stand?

Stacey has previously defended her relationship with Joe in the face of speculation that they could separate. She said: “Who cares if the whole world is like, ‘Oh, they’re on the brink of divorce?'”

The rumours have continued against the backdrop of the couple discussing disagreements and attending an on-screen therapy session in their BBC reality programme Stacey & Joe. Stacey was also pictured without her wedding ring, later joking on This Morning that she had “probably took it off to go to the toilet or something”.

Closer has additionally claimed that their 2022 ceremony at Pickle Cottage had not been legally registered.

The magazine’s anonymous source maintained that Stacey had not given up on romance. However, they claimed her current priority was building her confidence and concentrating on what she wanted.

Read more: Stacey Solomon feels ‘really different’ as she undergoes new transformation amid ‘fresh start’

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