‘I’m more than just a Fury’: ‘Determined’ Venezuela Fury’s big plans to be ‘famous in her own right’

Venezuela Fury, the daughter of Tyson Fury, is reportedly being considered for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after ITV’s attempts to recruit her mum Paris Fury proved unsuccessful.

An unnamed insider told Heat that programme bosses turned their attention to 16-year-old Venezuela following the interest generated by her wedding to Noah Price in May. She is said to be keen on the opportunity and hopes it could help her establish a television career of her own.

Her reported jungle prospects come as Venezuela and Noah have also been linked to I’m A Celebrity spin-off The Wild Frontier.

Venezuela wants to make her own name

According to Heat’s source, Venezuela sees the jungle as a chance to let viewers get to know her away from her famous surname.

The insider said: “She wants to show there’s much more to her than just being part of the Fury family.”

The source also claimed 19-year-old Noah supports the idea of his wife entering the Australian jungle. He would reportedly travel there to support her and believes she would thrive on the programme.

(Credit: Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela’s growing television profile

Venezuela, the eldest of Tyson and Paris Fury’s seven children, became known to a wider audience through the family’s Netflix series At Home With The Furys in 2023.

Interest in her life grew after Noah, an aspiring boxer, proposed at her 16th birthday party. The couple married earlier this year.

She and Noah have also been at the centre of claims that they could front their own fly-on-the-wall series.

Could Paris Fury also appear on reality TV?

The report claims ITV has been trying to persuade Paris to appear on I’m A Celebrity “for ages”. Heat has separately claimed that the mum of seven is wanted by Strictly Come Dancing bosses.

However, the I’m A Celebrity report does not confirm that Venezuela has signed a deal for the main programme. Whether she ultimately joins the camp remains to be seen.

A representative for Venezuela has been contacted for comment.

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