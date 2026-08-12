Escape to the Chateau DIY star Karen has died “suddenly”, her devastated family has announced.

Karen appeared on the Channel 4 programme in 2018 alongside her husband Clive and their daughter Abbie. Viewers watched the family renovate Château du Doux in Normandy as they pursued their dream of living in France.

A tribute shared by Clive and Abbie on Instagram said: “It is with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beautiful Mum has suddenly passed away. There are simply no words to describe the loss we feel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Château Du Doux (@chateau_du_doux)

Family remembers the ‘heart and soul’ of Escape to the Chateau DIY star Karen

The family described Karen as the driving force behind both their home and the hospitality offered to couples and guests at the château.

Their statement continued: “Mum wasn’t just part of Château du Doux—she was its heart and soul. She poured so much love into this place, into our family, and into every couple and guest who walked through our doors.”

They said Karen had a gift for making people feel welcome and asked for patience while they grieve together. They also thanked those who had already sent messages of sympathy and support.

A celebration of Karen’s life has taken place at the family’s French home.

Channel 4 also paid tribute to Karen (Credit: Channel 4)

Weddings and events will continue

Clive and Abbie said they intend to honour Karen by continuing the work she began at Château du Doux with the same warmth and care.

They also reassured couples and guests that all forthcoming weddings and events would go ahead as planned, with the château’s team supporting the family during the difficult period.

The tribute added: “We know Mum would have wanted Château du Doux to remain full of love and celebration, and together we will ensure every event is as special as she would have wished.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chateau DIY (@chateaudiy)

Channel 4 programme pays tribute

The official Château DIY Instagram account also remembered Karen, saying she had been part of the programme’s family since 2018 and had shared her home, stories and warmth with viewers.

Its statement said: “It was a privilege to know and work with her. Karen brought so much joy to the series and was hugely loved by our viewers. She will be remembered with great affection by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

The message offered condolences to Clive, Abbie and Karen’s wider family and friends on behalf of Château DIY, Spark Media and Channel 4.

Fans of the show and people who had visited the château also responded with messages recalling Karen’s kindness and welcoming nature.

Karen and Clive first stayed at Château du Doux in 2008 before buying it the following year, when Abbie was 10. Abbie now lives at the property full-time and helps to run its bed and breakfast and host weddings.

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