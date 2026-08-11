Emmerdale star Emma Atkins sparks exit fears as Charity takes full responsibility for Dr Todd’s murder

Emmerdale fans are fearing the worst for Charity Dingle after she took responsibility for Dr Todd’s death. And now some are wondering whether the storyline could lead to Emma Atkins leaving the soap.

The last few episodes have finally revealed the truth about what happened to Dr Todd. During Sunday’s rare episode, Sarah Sugden discovered that Charity had been raped by Todd. Desperate to protect her, Sarah confronted Todd and shoved her, causing her to fall and hit her head.

But Charity refused to allow Sarah to take responsibility for the death. Instead, she told police that she was the one who killed Todd.

If the pair’s claim of self-defence fails, Charity could potentially find herself behind bars, leaving fans increasingly worried about her future in the village.

Sarah feared she has messed things up (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Sarah stick to their story in Emmerdale

In Tuesday’s episode, Charity and Sarah did their best to convince police that Todd’s death was the result of self-defence, with Charity continuing to insist she was responsible.

However, Sarah’s interrogation didn’t go completely to plan. At one point, she explained that Todd had a sinister look on her face, only for detectives to question how she could have seen her expression if she had been standing at the door.

Sarah immediately feared she had ruined everything.

Despite the mistake, Sarah was eventually allowed to leave, while Charity remained in police custody.

The detective then explained that, because of the investigation into Todd’s alleged assault of Charity, police now need to establish whether Charity killed her as an act of revenge.

Charity remains adamant that isn’t what happened and continues to take the blame to protect Sarah. But with the investigation now taking a more serious turn, viewers are asking whether this could really result in Charity going to prison.

Fans are fearing for Charity’s future (Credit: ITV)

Is Emma Atkins leaving Emmerdale?

Charity’s predicament has understandably led to growing concern among fans that the storyline could eventually result in an exit for Emma Atkins.

The soap has already seen a number of departures in recent months, including Charity’s own son Noah, leaving some viewers worried that the long-running character could be next.

Taking to social media and Reddit, one fan wrote: “Does anyone have the fear that Charity’s going to end up in prison for a while? It could bring a temporary exit for Emma Atkins after this big storyline. Or there could be a prison story?”

Another said: “I just hope the Emmerdale story doesn’t continue with Charity actually taking the blame for Sarah. I can’t see my girl in prison again.”

“I genuinely can’t see another tweet about Charity going to prison. Please no,” a third commented.

For now, Charity and Sarah are sticking with their self-defence story, as Serena previously advised them to do. And while Charity has confessed to the killing, she is still attempting to make it clear that she was acting in self-defence.

Importantly, there are currently no reports or rumours suggesting Emma Atkins is leaving Emmerdale. In fact, returning star Patsy Kensit has teased that she filmed a scene with Emma, suggesting Charity’s story is far from over.

There has been plenty of speculation about other departures, with Jimmy King, Dawn Fletcher and Vinny Dingle all reportedly set to leave the village in the near future.

So, for now at least, fans don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to Charity. However, this is Emmerdale, and with the police investigation still unfolding, anything could happen next.

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