Gary exit ‘sealed’ as he goes to the police in surprise Coronation Street twist

Coronation Street delivered a surprise twist as Gary Windass made a huge decision over his future, heading to the police station and declaring he was ready to tell the “truth.”

The dramatic scenes came after Kit Green threatened to expose Gary’s role in helping Sarah Platt cover up Theo’s murder unless he handed himself in first.

But just what has Gary decided to confess? And if he tells the whole truth, could we be saying goodbye to Gary?

Gary went to the police (Credit: ITV)

Gary asked for help in Coronation Street

With Kit’s ultimatum hanging over him, Gary realised he had nowhere left to turn and sought help from Adam Barlow.

It was an unexpected alliance given the pair’s difficult history, but both men were united by one thing, their determination to do what is best for Sarah.

After hearing everything that had happened, Adam admitted Gary had two realistic choices. He could hand himself in and admit his part in covering up Theo’s murder, or he could call Kit’s bluff and hope the detective had no evidence against him.

Adam warned that if police managed to link Gary to the missing murder weapon, he could face anything from four months to four years in prison. However, by backing up Sarah’s version of events, he could also strengthen her case and potentially help reduce her sentence.

The decision wasn’t straightforward, though. Admitting what happened could also expose Gary to further offences and risk dragging Maria into the investigation.

As the conversation continued, Gary suddenly realised there might be another way out. Rather than waiting for Kit to make the next move, he suggested reporting the detective himself, believing Kit’s actions had crossed a legal line too.

At the same time, Bethany told Sarah about Kit’s investigation into Gary. Horrified by what she heard, Sarah insisted Kit had to stop. He eventually agreed and immediately tried to contact Gary.

However, he was already too late. And Gary could have just sealed his own fate.

In Coronation Street, Gary had arrived at the police station with Adam and confirmed he was ready to tell the “truth,” leaving viewers wondering exactly what he is about to reveal.

Because, if he decides to reveal his involvement, he could be heading down for a long time. And that means a shock exit on the cards.

Kit is dumped by Sarah (Credit: ITV)

What happens next for Kit and Sarah?

While Coronation Street is keeping Gary’s confession under wraps for now, upcoming spoilers reveal the fallout has devastating consequences for Sarah and Kit.

Sarah decides to end their relationship, despite admitting she still loves him. Believing Kit’s involvement in the case could damage his career, she insists they have no future together.

Heartbroken, Kit later confides in Jodie after drowning his sorrows with vodka. Although Jodie attempts to comfort him, Kit rejects her advances and walks away.

Meanwhile, Kit and Bethany agree Harry would be better off staying at the flat with Kit. But when Kit reveals he has booked Harry into Little Big Shotz for the entire week because he cannot look after him himself, Harry reacts angrily and throws his dinner across the room.

With Bethany out on a date with Roman, Kit is left to deal with the fallout alone. But with Sarah ending their relationship and the outcome of Gary Windass’ Coronation Street confession, things are getting interesting.

Read more: ‘I can see this happening!’ Coronation Street fans predict explosive affair for Kit and Bethany as pair grow closer