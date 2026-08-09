Paddy McGuinness ‘finds love’ following split from ex-wife Christine

Paddy McGuinness is reportedly dating BBC Radio 2 publicist Emma Carey after the pair were pictured together in London.

The comedian, 52, and Emma were seen walking through the capital after having dinner at the five-star Rosewood Hotel on Thursday, according to The Sun. The publication claimed they later headed to another hotel nearby.

Paddy hosts a weekly programme on BBC Radio 2, where Emma works. He had also been staying in London while appearing as a stand-in presenter on ITV’s This Morning.

Paddy McGuinness pictured with Emma Carey

In the photographs, Emma could reportedly be seen placing an arm around Paddy’s back as they walked together.

Paddy is reportedly dating (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

An onlooker told The Sun: “Paddy looked so at ease with her. It was obvious they are incredibly comfortable together, and they laughed a lot.”

Emma is also said to be interested in yoga and wellness, sharing posts about yoga sessions and retreats in Thailand on Instagram.

ED! has contacted Paddy’s representatives for comment.

Paddy and Christine’s family arrangement

Paddy and Christine McGuinness split in 2022 following 11 years of marriage. They have continued living in their family home while co-parenting their three children, twins Penelope and Leo and younger daughter Felicity.

Christine recently told the Daily Mail that their divorce had been a difficult and challenging experience. However, she described the former couple’s co-parenting arrangement as a blessing and said their children remained their priority.

Christine is “single” and “enjoying life” (Credit: Shutterstock)

She explained that they did not want to move the children between separate homes, particularly because they thrive on routine. Christine also said she and Paddy have lives outside the family home and would not bring dates back there.

In recent months, Christine was linked with Olympic boxer Nicola Adams. However, soon after, she was spotted sharing a kiss with DJ Roxxxan.

Speaking about her relationship status, Christine said: “I’m single. It’s exciting. I’m enjoying life. The past couple of weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind. I’m struggling to keep up with my own life. Someone might have caught my eye. I just want to see how it goes.”

Read more: Christine McGuinness opens up about autism diagnosis in new underwear campaign

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.