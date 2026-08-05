Christine McGuinness opens up about autism diagnosis in new underwear campaign

Christine McGuinness has posed in a new underwear campaign designed to put comfort and inclusion first.

The 38-year-old TV star models pieces from Australian brand Being Wear as it launches in the UK. The genderless, breathable range has been created with sensory sensitivities in mind.

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism (Credit: Brett Cove/Shutterstock)

Christine McGuinness opens up about autism diagnosis for underwear campaign

Christine, who was diagnosed with autism in 2021, said her own experience and that of her three autistic children had shown her how much clothing can affect daily life.

She shares twins Leo and Penelope, 13, and a younger daughter named Felicity, nine, with ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

According to the NHS, Autism shows “a difference in how your brain develops compared to people who are not autistic”.

Christine said: “As someone who is autistic myself and a mum to three autistic children, I know how much comfort in clothing affects your everyday life. A seam, a tag, a waistband that sits wrong, these things matter more than people realise.

“Being Wear has built something that works for bodies and minds like ours.

“I’m proud to help bring it to the UK, where I know so many families have been waiting for exactly this.”

Christine has autism (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Being Wear ‘gives everyone the freedom to feel like themselves’

The campaign images show Christine modelling the underwear as part of the brand’s National Underwear Day launch.

Figures released alongside the campaign claim that 71% of Britons have experienced physical discomfort because of underwear features including seams, labels and tight waistbands. They also suggest that 61% have discreetly adjusted their underwear while in public.

According to the campaign, Gen Z respondents were twice as likely to experience discomfort.

Andrew Whittle developed Being Wear after seeing how difficult it was for his daughter to find underwear she could wear comfortably.

Explaining the company’s approach, Andrew said: “We’re here to make underwear that fits properly, feels good and gives everyone the freedom to feel like themselves.

“Bringing that mission to the UK alongside Christine, whose lived experience and powerful advocacy make her such an authentic voice for this community, is exactly the partnership we hoped for.”

Christine also promoted the collaboration on Instagram, telling followers: “Comfort, confidence and simply being yourself, That’s what @being.wear is all about.”

Meanwhile, the company responded: “Happy National Underwear Day! Thanks for your support.”

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