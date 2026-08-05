Kate Garraway ‘so upset’ following backlash over new relationship with Derek Draper’s friend

Online criticism of Kate Garraway’s relationship with journalist boyfriend Liam Halligan has reportedly upset the Good Morning Britain presenter.

An unnamed source close to Kate told The Mirror she had been hurt by the response. The criticism came after Kate, 59, shared a photograph with Liam, 57, from a birthday celebration for a mutual friend.

Kate and Liam have known each other for around 20 years. Liam was also a friend of her late husband, Derek Draper.

Derek died two years ago after experiencing the long-term effects of Covid-19. Kate documented his illness in a series of award-winning ITV documentaries.

Kate faced backlash over new relationship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Garraway ‘so upset’ following boyfriend backlash

Some social media users posted hostile messages beneath Kate’s post on X.

Several objected to her dating someone who knew Derek, while others made the unproven allegation that she had exploited her husband’s death.

The source told The Mirror: “She went through such heartbreak with Derek, and now she’s seeing someone who is really supportive and kind to her. She just wanted people to be pleased for her – and she thinks she deserves some happiness at long last.”

They added: “Kate tries not to read such horrible comments, but she just doesn’t get the hostility. She hasn’t tried to hide her relationship with Liam, and though it’s still early days everyone close to her thinks she is due a happy ending.

“She’s so upset that some people can’t let her enjoy something good and positive in her life.”

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

What Liam Halligan has said about Kate

Speculation about Kate and Liam began earlier this year after she attended a performance by his band in Essex.

Liam later discussed their friendship during an April appearance on Mark Dolan’s TalkTV radio show.

He said: “I’ve known Kate for a long time. I knew her late husband Derek, of course I did; I was a correspondent for the Financial Times in the late nineties.”

Liam explained that he and Kate had grown closer after both found themselves single. However, he remained cautious about defining their relationship at that point.

He said: “Kate and I are good friends, it’s early days, we’ll see what happens.”

The pair have also reportedly spent time together in France and Italy this year. Kate’s subsequent birthday-party photograph brought their relationship more firmly into public view.

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