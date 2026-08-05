Meghan Markle’s presence at Archie and Lilibet’s reunion with King Charles may have spared the children from questions about why their mother was absent, a former BBC royal correspondent has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly joined Prince Harry and their children for a private family meeting with the king and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House on July 10.

The visit marked Charles’ first in-person meeting with Archie and Lilibet since 2022. The children are being raised by Harry and Meghan in Montecito, California.

Harry and Meghan were in the UK recently (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why Jennie Bond believes Meghan Markle attended with Archie and Lilibet

Speaking to the Mirror, Jennie Bond said Meghan’s involvement was positive and argued that the children deserved to see some family harmony.

She said: “It’s a good thing that [Meghan] was part of the family reunion at Highgrove a few weeks ago.”

Bond added that “the children deserve to see some family harmony: it would have been damaging to have to explain that their mother wasn’t invited”.

Her explanation centred on protecting Archie and Lilibet from a potentially difficult family situation. However, it remains Bond’s assessment rather than a confirmed account of how the meeting was arranged.

Meghan’s focus remains in California, expert claims

Bond also suggested that Meghan understands she is not popular with some people in the UK and is concentrating on the life she has built in the US.

She said: “I think her eyes are firmly set on their lives in California, their children and her business ventures.”

Archie was born in the UK in 2019, while Lilibet was born in the US after the Sussexes relocated. Before the reported July trip, Meghan’s most recent UK visit had been in 2022.

ED! has contacted the Sussexes representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘Compassionate’ gesture King Charles could make on Meghan Markle’s birthday following Highgrove meeting

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