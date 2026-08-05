Meghan Markle’s birthday celebrations have become caught up in a royal debate after some social media users claimed she had been “overshadowed” by Princess Eugenie’s baby news.

Buckingham Palace announced the birth of Eugenie’s third child on August 4, the day Meghan turned 45. Princess Eugenie’s third pregnancy had previously been confirmed by the palace, and the new arrival is her first daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Some royal watchers on X questioned the timing of Eugenie’s baby post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Princess Eugenie announces baby daughter’s arrival on Meghan Markle’s birthday

Eugenie gave birth at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, on August 3. Her daughter, who weighed 6lb 9oz, is the couple’s third child after sons August and Ernest.

Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday August 3 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.”

The statement added: “Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family were delighted to be informed of the news.”

Eugenie later shared a photograph of the newborn on Instagram. The couple haven’t yet confirmed the tot’s name.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a daughter this week (Credit: Shutterstock)

Fan theories on Eugenie and Jack’s baby announcement

The palace announcement came one day after the birth. It also coincided with Meghan sharing a photograph to mark her 45th birthday.

She posted a photo of herself in a black swimsuit as she jumped into a swimming pool. The caption read: “Thank you for the birthday love!”

Several social media users linked the timing to Eugenie and Jack’s 2018 wedding. Meghan informed senior members of the royal family of her pregnancy with Archie while the family had gathered in Windsor for the ceremony.

One X user highlighted the two events, writing: “Princess Eugenie finally got her own back… Meghan announced her pregnancy at her wedding. Now Princess Eugenie announced the birth of her daughter, which was yesterday, on Meghan’s birthday today.”

‘It was merely coincidence’

Meanwhile, another wrote: “So Eugenie announces that she had her baby on the same day as Meghan Markle’s bday. They love to overshadow someone else’s moments, like Eugenie’s wedding with their pregnancy news. I think this was her way of getting back at Meghan for sure.”

However, someone else said: “It was merely coincidence.”

Read more: ‘Compassionate’ gesture King Charles could make on Meghan Markle’s birthday following Highgrove meeting

Another agreed, writing: “I doubt it even crossed their minds.”

The comments remain speculation from social media users. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Eugenie and Jack were reported to have suggested that the timing of the birth announcement had anything to do with Meghan’s birthday.

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