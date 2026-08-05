Coronation Street’s ITVX release reveals Kit’s huge plan against Gary to save Sarah

Warning, this article contains Coronation Street spoilers regarding Kit and Bethany’s plan against Gary from tonight’s episode. It has not aired on TV yet but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Kit Green is refusing to give up on helping Sarah Platt after her arrest in Coronation Street, and in tonight’s early release episode he takes a huge step towards bringing Gary Windass into the investigation.

Sarah recently admitted killing Theo, leaving her family devastated by the news. While Kit is determined to help the woman he loves, he also knows Gary played a key role in covering up the crime. And if Sarah won’t tell police the full story, Kit is prepared to uncover the evidence himself.

Kit has pleaded with Sarah to tell the truth about Gary (Credit: ITV)

Sarah is in prison in Coronation Street

A few months ago, Theo was killed after months of abusing Todd in a major whodunnit storyline. Although several people had a motive for wanting him dead, it was Sarah who ultimately dealt the fatal blow.

A flashback episode later revealed exactly what happened. After Theo died, Sarah turned to Gary for help, knowing he would do everything he could to protect her. Gary then helped cover up the crime by providing Sarah with an alibi and disposing of the murder weapon.

More recently, Sarah was arrested and charged with Theo’s murder. Aware of Gary’s involvement, Kit urged her to tell police the whole truth, warning that staying silent could result in a lengthy prison sentence.

Sarah, however, refused to drag Gary into the case, insisting she wouldn’t implicate him despite Kit pointing out that the cover-up had ultimately failed.

Many viewers have questioned Sarah’s loyalty to Gary throughout the storyline, especially when it could cost her years of freedom.

Gary should be wary of Kit (Credit: ITV)

Kit has created a plan against Gary

In Wednesday’s (August 5) episode, Kit puts a new plan into action.

Bethany arrives home with Harry just as Kit is handed an envelope by his friend Jay. At first, Kit brushes it off, claiming it isn’t important, but Bethany presses him for answers.

Kit eventually reveals the envelope contains Gary’s phone records. He hopes they will uncover evidence that Gary had been in contact with Sarah after Theo’s death.

Bethany is initially uneasy about the idea, pointing out that Gary only helped Sarah to protect her and that they are now trying to pin the blame on him. Kit, however, insists it is Sarah’s best chance of reducing her sentence.

The pair begin searching through the records but quickly realise Gary has been careful to cover his tracks. That’s when Kit suggests checking the location data from the day after the murder.

The results leave them stunned. Gary’s phone had pinged near a wasteland by the canal, the very sort of place where the missing murder weapon could have been hidden.

With Kit’s investigation gathering momentum, could Gary soon find himself in serious trouble as Kit tries to save Sarah from spending years behind bars?

Read more: 9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Tim discovers a murder, Sarah dumps Kit, and Idris makes Alya an offer