Major Emmerdale character exits after 17 years in early ITVX episode twist

Warning, this article contains Emmerdale spoilers for Wednesday, August 5 regarding the exit of Noah. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale has officially aired Noah Dingle’s shock exit in its early ITVX release, bringing Jack Downham’s 17-year stint on the ITV soap to an emotional end.

Rumours had been swirling that Jack was set to leave the village, and Wednesday’s episode confirmed Noah has now departed for a new life in Germany.

While Noah hasn’t been at the centre of many major storylines recently, it appears the soap had quietly been laying the groundwork for his exit.

Noah left the village for a job (Credit: ITV)

How did Noah exit Emmerdale?

For months, Noah has been working as an electrician, taking on small jobs around the village while struggling to find bigger opportunities.

That all changed when he was offered a job in Düsseldorf. At first, Noah was thrilled, believing it was exactly the fresh start he had been hoping for.

But after seeing how devastated Charity was at the thought of him leaving, he decided to reject the offer. Noah believes his mum has been battling postpartum depression. However, he is unaware she has actually been left traumatised after her recent assault by Dr Todd.

However, Charity soon realised how much the opportunity meant to her son and encouraged him to go. With that, Noah quickly packed his bags, and Mackenzie drove him to the airport.

Before leaving, Noah made one final stop to say goodbye to Cain, thanking him for being a father figure throughout his life.

Just like that, Noah’s time in the village came to an end.

Cain and Noah shared an emotional goodbye (Credit: ITV)

Fans shocked at how quick he left

Although the episode has yet to air on TV, viewers who watched early on ITVX have already shared their thoughts. And many surprised by how quickly Noah’s departure happened.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “This was a tad rushed, wasn’t it?”

Another said: “I love the way everyone on soaps can just pick up and move to another country. Like, in a matter of hours. Not only is the timeframe infeasible, but how do they automatically qualify for legal residency? It takes months, if not longer, of planning. But they do it overnight. How?”

Others, however, welcomed the fact that Noah wasn’t given a drawn-out exit storyline.

One viewer commented: “If someone says they are leaving and it drags on for a few weeks, I think it would be boring and annoying. So I think that’s fine. What bothered me about today’s episode was that, even though it was the final scene for Noah, who has been in the show since 2009, it seemed like Cain and Monty were getting more of the spotlight. The final scene even ended with a close-up of Cain.”

Another agreed: “Im just happy someone’s leaving the soap for a happy reason and not being jailed or killed off.”

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