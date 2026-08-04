Coronation Street fans convinced Ross killed Cassie, as they ‘work out’ who will uncover the truth about her exit

Coronation Street left viewers with plenty of questions after Cassie’s dramatic exit in Monday’s episode. And many fans are convinced there’s far more to the story than meets the eye.

Fans had been wondering for weeks how Claire Sweeney’s character would be written out of the ITV soap. But rather than getting a clear ending, viewers were left with a cliffhanger that has sparked plenty of theories online.

Following one chilling moment involving villain Ross Wilkes, many Coronation Street fans now think Cassie’s departure could actually be permanent. They’ve also predicted which character might be the one to expose the truth.

Cassie’s final scenes were very ominous (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Cassie in Coronation Street?

Cassie has endured a difficult time on the cobbles since the arrival of Ross Wilkes.

After Tracy ended up in hospital following Cassie’s plan to get rid of Ross, her family began turning against her.

When Tyrone made it clear he wasn’t taking her side, Cassie decided to leave Weatherfield. But as she waited for Steve, Ross pulled up and offered her a lift.

During the journey, Ross admitted he had spiked Tracy to get her out of the way and confessed he knew Tracy was just 15 when they slept together. When Cassie warned she could go to the police, Ross locked the car doors and sped away.

Ross later returned to the street alone, pretending to be surprised that Cassie had gone. In another sinister moment, he pulled out a photograph Fiz had given Cassie.

The scenes have now left many viewers convinced Ross killed Cassie, with plenty believing the storyline is only just beginning.

Fiz doesn’t trust him (Credit: ITV)

Fans believe someone will find out the truth

The Cassie exit proved unpopular with many Coronation Street viewers, who felt the character deserved a stronger send-off after three years on the soap.

One fan wrote: “So, Cassie’s just dead then?”

Another added: “This Cassie exit story is trash and makes zero sense. They saw how torn up she was and still treat her this way?”

“This has really upset me. I didn’t want her to die. Such an awful exit for Cassie, and a vile story to watch,” a third commented.

A fourth Coronation Street fan penned: “So Ross has killed Cassie? I really hope we haven’t lost the amazing Claire Sweeney for good. She’s been brilliant as Cassie. I loved her and Steve together.”

With Cassie’s fate still unclear, fans are now wondering who will bring Ross down. Many believe Fiz will be the one to uncover what really happened.

One viewer wrote: “I reckon Fiz has a gut feeling about Ross. She knows first-hand about nasty blokes like him after being with John Stape.”

Another added: “Fiz is the only one with a braincell in this house. Since she thinks Ross is capable of hurting Cassie, she better keep him away from the kids. I am sick of everyone letting him into their lives.”

“I have a feeling Fiz is onto Ross. She knows something isn’t right,” a third fan added.

Fans will just have to wait and see if Cassie’s strange exit is mentioned again – and for what happens next.

Read more: 9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Tim discovers a murder, Sarah dumps Kit, and Idris makes Alya an offer