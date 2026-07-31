Joe Tate arrested for Billy’s attack in Emmerdale ITVX release as Dawn starts to doubt him

Warning, this article contains Emmerdale spoilers regarding Joe Tate and the recent attack on Billy Fletcher. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Joe Tate has found himself at the centre of suspicion in Emmerdale after Billy Fletcher was left unconscious following a brutal attack.

And in the soap’s early release episode, things took a dramatic turn as police arrested Joe over the incident.

Emmerdale Joe arrested ITVX (Credit: ITV)

Billy was attacked in Emmerdale last night

Thursday’s (July 30) episode ended with Billy Fletcher lying unconscious in the Depot in a pool of blood after a shocking assault.

When Friday’s episode began, villagers initially believed Billy had suffered a workplace accident. However, police soon confirmed he had actually been attacked, sparking speculation over who could have been responsible.

With Caleb forced to delete the Depot’s CCTV footage to protect their illegal operation, there was no evidence left behind to identify the attacker.

Even so, Billy had recently fallen out with several people. And with his recent kiss with Dawn, Joe Tate was quickly an obvious person of interest.

Joe had just discovered Billy and Dawn kissed (Credit: ITV)

Joe is immediately in the frame

After Kerry and Caleb told police that Joe had recently found out Billy had kissed Dawn and was furious about it, officers wasted little time deciding they needed to question him.

At the same time, Joe confronted Dawn over the kiss. She insisted it had meant nothing and claimed Billy had been the one who initiated it. But seeing how angry and upset Joe was, Dawn couldn’t help but ask if he had attacked Billy himself.

Joe was horrified by the accusation. He reminded Dawn that, despite everything between them, Billy was still part of their family because of the children.

His denial wasn’t enough to stop the investigation, though. Police arrived and arrested Joe on suspicion of attacking Billy.

Insisting he was innocent, Joe told Dawn to contact Graham and reassured her he would be home within a few hours. However, Dawn appeared far from convinced.

Whether Joe is telling the truth remains to be seen, and the fallout from Billy’s attack could have huge consequences for his relationship with Dawn. With upcoming spoilers confirming Dawn will be at the heart of major scenes, it seems this storyline is only just getting started.

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