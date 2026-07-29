‘It needs to stop’: Emmerdale fans are losing patience with Kev’s storyline

Emmerdale fans were left worried for Kev Barton during last night’s episode (Tuesday, July 28), as he faced another heartbreaking setback with son Lewis Barton.

After Lewis wrongly believed Kev had been the one to start a physical fight with boyfriend Vinny, he decided he wanted nothing more to do with his dad.

With Kev left devastated by Lewis’ decision, he began questioning whether it was time to return to his old life of crime with Steve.

Lewis believed Vinny over Kev (Credit: ITV)

Lewis cut Kev out of his life in Emmerdale

Kev was determined to convince Lewis that he hadn’t gone on the rob with Steve on the day of his birthday.

Although Lewis wasn’t interested in hearing Kev’s side of the story, Kev refused to give up. He wanted his son to see that he was a changed man. And, that Lewis was the only person who truly mattered to him.

After sharing some chocolate cake, Kev was hopeful as he started planning a musical marathon with Lewis once he returned from London with Vinny.

However, Vinny’s arrival at the cafe quickly changed things. He made it clear that he would never be Team Kev.

Kev later went to apologise to Vinny and even offered him some cake. But, Vinny couldn’t help comparing Kev to his own dad Paul. He worried that Kev would end up hurting Lewis in the same way Paul had hurt him.

Things soon escalated when Vinny grabbed Kev and told him to leave. Unfortunately, Lewis walked in and saw the tense confrontation unfold.

Rather than admitting that Vinny had started the fight, Vinny told Lewis that Kev was the one who had caused the trouble.

Lewis was furious and accused Kev of hurting his boyfriend. He also fired Kev from his job. And, that he no longer wanted him in his life.

Later, back at Claudette’s house, Kev admitted to Steve that no matter what he did, people would always see him as the bad guy. He feared he would never be good enough for Lewis.

He then agreed with Steve that perhaps it was time to bring back the old Kev Townsend and become the person everyone expected him to be.

Lewis cut ties with Kev (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans fear soap will ruin Kev with character U-turn

With Kev now considering returning to his criminal past, Emmerdale fans are worried that the character could be damaged.

Viewers have enjoyed watching Kev’s redemption storyline and are frustrated by the constant back and forth between him and Lewis, with their relationship improving before another setback pulls them apart.

Fans are hoping the soap chooses the right direction for Kev and allows him to properly move forward.

One fan on X wrote: “Steve needs to do one. Love our Kev. Chris is brilliant, his one liners are a joy. Seriously, this needs to stop. Kev needs a break. It’s one thing after another. Loved the birthday cake he made for Lewis. Lewis & Kev have to find a way to get on.”

Another person agreed: “Emmerdale, I will never forgive you if Kev goes back to his past life of crime. He needs to stay on the right path. Having a good & funny relationship with his son & others. He’s a great asset to the show. Don’t fluff it up.”

A third viewer complained: “I can’t help but feel this entire Kev and Lewis storyline is going round in circles. Every time it seems like they are making progress, something happens to put them right back to square one.”

A fourth fan wondered: “Why bring Kev back if they’re going to make him seem like the bad guy?,” while a fifth added: “This ongoing Kev/Lewis on/off storyline is getting ridiculous and boring.”

It’s clear that fans are invested in Kev’s journey, but many feel his future depends on him remaining the reformed character they’ve grown to love.

There is a risk that Kev could lose support from viewers if he continues being pulled back towards his old ways instead of finally making peace with Lewis and staying on the right path.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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