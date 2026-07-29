Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie has confirmed she is married after tying the knot with fiancé Steve White over the weekend.

This update comes about two years after another big family milestone when Rosie announced her engagement to Steve White with a string of photos online.

One image showed her engagement ring. Another showed her cradling her baby bump.

She wrote: “There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94.”

Just two months later, Rosie and Steve welcomed their daughter Billie on August 29. Now the couple has officially become husband and wife.

Lorraine Kelly’s daughter gets married in ‘special’ wedding

Rosie shared the news on Instagram yesterday (July 28) soon after the ceremony. Sharing a photo of a hotel bed and a baby’s cot, she told followers she and Steve were taking a quiet moment before posting more.

Rosie announced with fans that she got married (Credit: Instagram Story)

Rosie wrote: “Well we got married… Decompressing in Edinburgh after the most special weekend of our lives – will share more soon but taking the time to just soak it all up.”

As of this writing, Lorraine had not publicly commented on the wedding.

Lorraine’s close bond with Rosie

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie is the only child of ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve Smith.

Lorraine Kelly daughter Rosie: family facts Rosie Smith is Lorraine Kelly’s only child with husband Steve Smith. Rosie is married to Steve White. The couple share a daughter, Billie, who was born on August 29. Lorraine has spoken publicly about becoming a grandmother and has shared family updates on social media and on her ITV programme.

The ITV presenter is known to be very close to Rosie, and fans have often seen that bond in public and on screen.

Lorraine fronts her self-titled ITV daytime show, Lorraine. Rosie also features in her mum’s public life.

The pair co-host the podcast What If? and they speak to celebrity guests about life’s turning points.

Lorraine Kelly and Rosie: TV and podcast appearances Lorraine Kelly presents the ITV daytime show Lorraine.

Lorraine and Rosie co-host the podcast What If?.

In 2021, Lorraine and Rosie appeared together on a celebrity edition of ITV’s The Cube.

The pair raised money and awareness for the MS Therapy Centre during that appearance.

They have also appeared on screen together. In 2021, they joined a celebrity edition of ITV’s The Cube and raised money and awareness for the MS Therapy Centre.

Lorraine has often spoken about how proud she is of Rosie. She has also shared family updates on social media and on her ITV chat show.

When Lorraine’s daughter Rosie announced she was expecting a baby, she made her excitement clear. She reshared the news on Instagram and wrote: “THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family!”

She added: “Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER!”

Congratulations, Rosie and Steve!

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