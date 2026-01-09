Lorraine viewers gobsmacked as ITV accused of ‘savage’ move: ‘This is unheard of’

ITV viewers watching Lorraine this morning (January 9) were shocked to see host Lorraine Kelly presenting her Friday morning episode.

The Scottish presenter launched her own daytime morning show in 2010. While the show remains on air, the programme was hit with major cuts this year.

After filling an hour slot every morning from 9am, Lorraine has now moved to a 9.30am slot and only airs for 30 minutes. Not only that, but the show has also been reduced to just 30 episodes per year.

Lorraine Kelly hosted her ITV daytime show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly hosts ITV daytime show on a Friday

Prior to the cuts, Lorraine Kelly was known to have another presenter fill her shoes on Friday. Replacements included Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard, to name a few.

However, since having her show slashed in half, Lorraine has seemingly returned to fronting her Friday episodes, which appears to have caught viewers off guard.

“Is her show live anymore? She doesn’t normally do Fridays,” one user asked on X.

“Rare occurrence of #Lorraine in on a Friday. Clearly making up the hours,” another person insisted.

“#Lorraine she must be on overtime. In on a Friday, unheard of,” a third said.

“I can’t quite believe what I’m seeing here. No, my eyes are not deceiving me. Lorraine Kelly is hosting her own show… ON A FRIDAY. Of course, she’s only doing 30 mins for each show now rather than 60. The cheek of it,” a fourth viewer joked.

“Did she get snowed in the studio last night,” another jokingly remarked.

“What? Lorraine working on a Friday? This is savage by ITV,” another echoed before addressing the schedule cut: “Lorraine has been embarrassed and humiliated by all these changes, it’s time to quit.”

Lorraine viewers were shocked to see her this morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine today?

During today’s 30-minute episode, Lorraine interviewed Strictly couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Elsewhere in the show, she also welcomed Mark Heyes for the fashion segment, where he shared the best bargains from the high street, starting from as little as £7.

