Kelsey Parker pregnant with ‘rainbow baby’ a year after son Phoenix’s stillbirth

Kelsey Parker has revealed she is pregnant with a ‘rainbow baby’, almost a year on since son Phoenix’s stillbirth.

Kelsey is mum to kids Aurelia, six, and Bodhi, four, with late husband Tom Parker. She and boyfriend Will Lindsay lost baby Phoenix almost a year ago.

Now, Kelsey has announced her pregnancy, admitting it feels like “a gift from Tom and Phoenix in heaven”.

Kelsey Parker is already mum to Aurelia and Bodhi with late husband Tom (Credit: Splash News)

Kelsey Parker announces she’s pregnant

Kelsey posted a reel with the family’s hands covering a baby scan picture. She ended the reel by placing a white feather on top of the scan picture.

She captioned it: “A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix.

“And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven our little rainbow baby.”

A rainbow baby is the term for a child welcomed after baby loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Congratulations pour in

After posting the happy baby news, Kelsey was met with huge congratulations from family, famous friends and fans.

Susanna Reid said: “Oh this is so amazing – all the love in the world.” Jess Wright commented: “Awww congratulations.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy for someone I’ve never met,” said one of Kelsey’s followers. “After the storm the rainbow always comes,” another commented.

“If anyone on this planet deserves a rainbow after a storm its Kelsey,” said another.

Kelsey has suffered unspeakable loss in her life (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Tom and loss of Phoenix

Kelsey has suffered huge heartbreaking losses in recent years.

Husband Tom Parker died from brain cancer back in March 2022, with Kelsey widowed and his two young children left behind.

She picked up the pieces, though, and met new love Will Lindsay.

Kelsey and Will then announced that they were expecting their first baby together. However, days before his due date, son Phoenix was born sleeping.

Now, Kelsey has revealed that she feels her ‘rainbow baby’ is a gift from her lost loved ones in heaven.

Read more: Kelsey Parker hits out at handling of son Phoenix’s stillbirth

Send your congratulations to Kelsey and Will on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.