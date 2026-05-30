Sir Rod Stewart, 81, sparks concern as he reveals reason for abruptly cancelling shows

Sir Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel two shows this weekend for health reasons.

The legendary singer was due to take to the stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday (May 29th) and Saturday (May 30th).

However, just hours before the doors were due to open for the first performance, Rod cancelled both gigs and explained the reason why.

Rod will no longer be performing this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Rod Stewart cancels shows over health

As the Las Vegas Review Journal reports, a spokesperson for Rod revealed health reasons are the reason that the concerts were cancelled.

They told the publication: “Following his doctor’s advice, Rod Stewart has regretfully cancelled his performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 29 and 30, but is scheduled to return with shows beginning June 2.”

As the publication claims, Rod also said: “My apologies to my family of fans. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer.”

Fans shared their concerns (Credit: Alan Carr: Chatty Man/YouTube)

‘Sure hope Rod is ok’

Reacting to Rod pulling out of the concerts, fans shared their concern on Facebook. One person wrote: “Hope he’s ok.”

Another added: “Here’s hoping he gets better soon.” A third chimed in: “Sure hope Rod is OK!”

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth penned: “Sad but more concerned that he stays well.”

This is not the first time that Rod has had to cancel shows due to his health. Last summer, he pulled out of several shows at Caesars Palace. He revealed at the time he had to cancel one of the performances “on doctor’s orders”.

He wrote on Instagram : “I am sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled.”

Meanwhile earlier this month, Rod revealed his plans to tour the UK for the last time in 2027.

“I shoot off to Vegas for seven concerts there, and then about another ten. I’ve got about 40-odd shows this year. That’s not really enough,” Rod told TalkSPORT.

Talking about 2027, Rod added: “Then I’m touring the UK next year, doing The O2, and that’ll probably be it, I think. I’ll have to do something new, come on your show more often, maybe.”

Read more: ‘Emotional’ Penny Lancaster comforted by husband Rod Stewart as he urges her ‘don’t cry’

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