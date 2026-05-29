Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has opened up about her wedding after getting engaged to fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain four years ago.

The engaged couple welcomed their first child, four-year-old son Axel, in August 2021, but didn’t reveal the name until a few weeks later. The following June, Alex got down on one knee and proposed to the singer. However, they have yet to tie the knot.

Earlier this year, the pair expanded their family when Perrie gave birth to their second child, daughter Alanis Valentine, in January.

While Perrie and Alex have yet to walk down the aisle, it appears that it is soon all about to change…

Perrie and Alex share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Perrie Edwards reveals wedding plans with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Yesterday (May 28), Perrie was announced as the latest cover star of 1883 Magazine.

Within the interview, the Forget About Us hitmaker revealed her wedding plans are officially underway.

“There’s so much in both my personal and professional life [coming up] – my wedding! I tried on the dress the other day and I’m so happy with it,” she said.

Perrie added: “It’s so exciting, I can’t wait.”

Last September, she released her debut solo album away from Little Mix and will be embarking on festival shows this summer.

“I love being busy and being on stage and being that pop star girly. But then I also love just being at home, being with my kids and being a mum. Going for little dog walks, and just going on adventures and all that kind of thing,” Perrie explained.

“I kind of love the balance of work life, personal life, so it’s just me. I feel very fulfilled in my life right now, and I’m very happy with the balance. But yeah, a lot is going on, babies, dogs, planning my wedding. ”

Perrie has revealed she’s tried on her dress (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Perrie’s daughter named are music icon

Perrie has been vocal about being a fan of Canadian singer Alanis Morrisette and even sang her hit You Oughta Know during her audition for The X Factor back in 2011.

When she named her daughter Alanis, fans were quick to connect the inspiration for the adorable name.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Perrie previously said: “I’ve just always loved Alanis because my mams always loved her, and I always said if I had a little girl in the future, if I’m lucky enough I’m going to name her Alanis.”

While speaking to Women In Pop, she futher explained: “I loved the women that were just really bad[bleep] in the industry who didn’t give a [bleep] what they were saying and were unapologetically themselves, they just came at you. I love that about women in the industry.”

Read more: Inside Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s relationship – ‘break-up’ admission; living apart; holding ‘grudges’

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