Alex Scott opens up about her speech disorder as she admits: ‘Why would I then try to change and pretend I’m perfect?’

TV presenter Alex Scott has opened up about her speech impediment in a brand new interview.

The 41-year-old former Lioness is a regular on television, competing on shows such as I’m A Celebrity and Strictly and fronting programmes The One Show and Football Focus.

Despite years of practice, Alex admitted her speech disorder has caused her to “slip up” several times.

Alex opened up in a new interview (Photo: Jenna Alexandra/Principle Magazine)

Alex Scott opens up about dealing with speech impediment

In a brand-new interview for Principle Magazine, Alex opened up further about her television career.

When asked about whether she ever suffers from any on-air blips, she responded: “Oh yeah. Well, for one, I’ve got a speech impediment anyway. So when I do slip up on a word, [I think], what would you do if you were sitting at home?”

Continuing to explain how she deals with any mistakes, she continued: “If something’s funny, you are naturally going to laugh. Just because I’m in front of the camera, why would I then try to change and pretend I’m perfect when I’m actually not? That kind of allowed me to have a connection with people at home. Like, ‘Ah, she’s not perfect and she knows it, and she can laugh at herself.'”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a speech impediment is a “condition that makes it hard for you to communicate.”

They continue: “There are many types and anyone can develop one. In some cases, children are born with conditions that affect speech. Other times, people have conditions or injuries that affect speech. Speech therapy can help.”

Alex also admitted she tries to not let pressure get to her (Credit: YouTube)

‘Why not enjoy it and embrace the moment?’

As for dealing with industry pressures, Alex admitted she has “always viewed pressure differently”, insisting many people see it as a “negative” and “heavy” word.

“Where, actually, you’ve always wanted to be in that position. So when you are, why not enjoy it and embrace the moment?” she continued.

“And I think that’s how I was in my football career when I finally got to a World Cup. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot at stake and you’re playing in finals and there are medals. It’s just remembering to switch your mindset. And I think actually my football career helped me go into broadcasting because of those high-pressure situations.”

Good for you, Alex!

Read more: ‘A new phase of life!’ Alex Scott declares ‘it’s the right moment’ as she celebrates with Jess Glynne

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!