‘Thought you were auditioning for Calendar Girls!’: Holly Willoughby wows fans with stunning bikini snap

Holly Willoughby has made plenty of jaws drop after she shared a gorgeous bikini snap online.

The beloved presenter has been keeping a low profile in recent years, following her This Morning and Dancing on Ice exit. On social media though, Holly regularly keeps her fans updated on her everyday life.

And recently the mum-of-two sent her loyal legion of followers into a frenzy after posing up a storm in a black bikini.

Holly has left her fans swooning over her latest post (Credit: BBC)

Holly Willoughby wows in black bikini

Over the years, Holly has pulled out all the stops when it comes to her fashion. From bedazzled frocks to smart and stylish ensembles, she is no stranger to having a major fashion moment.

And on Thursday (May 28), Holly made the most out of the heatwave and took to her Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a black bikini.

She teamed the look with a wide-brimmed hat and beamed to the camera as she posed with a huge plate of Greek salad.

Holly captioned the post: “It’s a Greek salad kinda day.” And as expected, Holly’s fans were quick to dish out the compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

‘Looking absolutely beautiful’

Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Very hot and sexy.” Someone else also cheekily quipped: “Yum oh and the salad as well.”

A third then chimed in: “Thought you were auditioning for Calendar Girls for a minute there.” Another also declared: “Looking absolutely beautiful Holly.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fifth wrote: “Looks yummy, love your smile.”

Holly is reportedly gearing up for a major comeback (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s ‘big, big comeback’

It comes after Holly’s pal, Lorraine Kelly let slip Holly’s secret plans for “big, big comeback”.

After discussing Holly’s gorgeous outfit for the King Charles’ King’s Trust garden party with fashion expert Mark Heyes on her ITV show, Lorraine said: “She is making a big, big comeback.”

“She is,” Mark confirmed. Lorraine then teased: “Watch this space!”

What’s more, earlier this month Holly also teased her fans with a career update. Posting on Instagram. she said: “Just had a brilliant meeting about a project I’m really excited about… things are happening at quite the pace! Can’t wait to bring it to life and share it with you.”

It’s widely expected that Holly will launch her own magazine-style show on YouTube.

Read more: ‘Lovely pic of you all!’ Holly Willoughby shares rare family photo

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