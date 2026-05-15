Lorraine Kelly lets slip Holly Willoughby’s secret plans for ‘big, big comeback’

Holly Willoughby is planning a “big, big comeback”, according to her ITV pal Lorraine Kelly.

Earlier today (May 15), Lorraine showed a picture of Holly at King Charles’ King’s Trust garden party. It took place yesterday at Buckingham Palace, and Holly attended looking gorgeous in a pale pink dress.

And, after complimenting the star’s outfit, Lorraine let slip some juicy gossip…

Holly Willoughby has been off our screens for a while now… but is making a ‘big, big comeback’ (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby planning ‘big, big comeback’

Holly’s been off our screens for a while now, after leaving This Morning and having Dancing On Ice axed.

However, it appears the Holly-shaped hole may soon be filled by the woman herself, as Lorraine has revealed that Holly is planning a “big, big comeback”.

After discussing her gorgeous outfit with Lorraine fashion expert Mark Heyes, Lorraine said: “She is making a big, big comeback.” “She is,” Mark confirmed. Lorraine then teased: “Watch this space!”

Holly attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace this week (Credit: Instagram)

Holly teases ‘project she’s really excited about’

Earlier this week, Holly also teased her fans with a career update. Posting on Instagram. she said: “Just had a brilliant meeting about a project I’m really excited about… things are happening at quite the pace! Can’t wait to bring it to life and share it with you.”

It’s widely expected that Holly will launch her own magazine-style show on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

‘A massive game-changer’

A source told The Sun: “This is a massive game-changer for Holly and the wider industry because this show and her channel will be a threat to the main broadcasters, particularly This Morning and ITV.

“Advertisers are increasingly turning away from traditional terrestrial telly and looking for new opportunities and new ways to promote themselves online — and with a magazine show like this it’s the perfect vehicle.”

A source added to the Mail: “The television industry has changed significantly in recent years. It is nothing like it used to be so it feels like a good time for Holly to do something a little bit different.

“It’s a new format, something completely new, modern and progressive. It’s not a podcast. It’s not something that anyone has done before. She’ll be at the centre of things both in front of and behind the scenes. Holly is loving developing the format with a small team.”

Read more: ‘Traumatised’ Holly Willoughby pleads guilty to knocking man off scooter

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