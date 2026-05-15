Ryan Thomas shares emotional tribute as he supports fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh at family funeral

Actor Ryan Thomas shared an emotional tribute after supporting his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh at a family funeral.

The former Corrie star began dating the former TOWIE cast member in 2017 after they first met while filming Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, and got engaged in June 2019.

Meanwhile, in March 2020, they started a family, welcoming son Roman, six. Two years later, they had a daughter, Lilah, in May 2022.

Previously, Ryan had a daughter, Scarlett Thomas, 17, with Tina O’Brien.

Ryan and Lucy got engaged in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ryan Thomas’s tribute as he supports fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh at family funeral

In an Instagram Story shared on Thursday (May 14), Ryan shared a black-and-white image of funeral flowers that spelled out “Nan.”

“Nanny Meck the queen,” he captioned the pic with a white heart emoji, informing his followers that fiancée Lucy’s nan had been laid to rest.

In the same snapshot, a handwritten card from Lucy and her sisters, Lydia and Christie, could also be seen, where they wrote a lovely sending-off message to their grandmother.

On it read: “Our beautiful nanny. We adored you beyond words. Fly high with the butterflies. All our love, Christie, Lucy and Lydia.”

Ryan shared an emotional tribute to Lucy’s nan (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘It’s times like this you realise how important your family are’

In 2020, Ryan’s dad, Dougie James, died at age 72.

In a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, Ryan said his funeral was “one of the hardest days of my life”, adding: “It’s times like this you realise how important your friends and family are.”

He added: “I’ve not had chance to reply to everyone’s messages but I want you to know your love and support has really helped me get through this extremely tough time thank you.”

“Dad you always said to me buying you a van was the best gift I ever gave you, I want you to know the best gift you ever gave me was my brothers. I couldn’t of done this without you both. Love you boys @adamthomas21 @scott.thomas. Shine bright wherever you are. We love you dad.”

Read more: Scarlett Thomas left in tears over dad Ryan’s ‘special’ gesture: ‘It’s personal to me’

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