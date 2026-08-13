House of Horrors: Fred and Rose West survivor Kathleen Richards at centre of terrifying new documentary

Fred and Rose West survivor Kathleen Richards is opening up about her terrifying experience of living with the notorious couple in a new two part documentary.

Surviving Fred and Rose West: Inside Cromwell Street will put Kathleen’s shocking story at the heart of the programme.

Kathleen was just 17 when she moved into 25 Cromwell Street in Gloucester with her sister.

Fred and Rose West survivor Kathleen Richards appears in a new documentary (Credit: ITV)

What Kathleen did not know was that six bodies were already buried at the property.

Now, one of the last surviving witnesses will recall what it was like living in a house filled with “manipulation, grooming and fear”.

Fred and Rose West survivor at centre of new documentary

Surviving Fred and Rose West: Inside Cromwell Street will link Kathleen’s experiences to the 1994 murder investigation and her testimony at Rose West’s trial.

She will also discuss her friendship with fellow resident Shirley Robinson. Shirley was carrying Fred West’s child before she disappeared and was later murdered by Fred.

Kathleen was told Shirley had “gone to Germany”. She later witnessed Fred digging a hole in the garden, without knowing its horrifying purpose.

Kathleen will also reunite with childhood friend Karen Hamilton, another former Cromwell Street resident and witness. Together, they will look back on their terrifying experiences.

The pair will even return to the notorious Cromwell Street together for the first time in almost five decades.

Kathleen and Karen’s testimonies will be supported by photographs, personal records, police material and news coverage from the time. The documentary will also feature people close to Kathleen and professionals connected to the case.

Psychologist Dr Elly Hanson will explore the Wests’ behaviour and the lasting effects of trauma on survivors. Fred West’s biographer Geoffrey Wansell will also share his thoughts.

Kathleen visits Cromwell Street with fellow witness Karen Hamilton in the documentary (Credit: UKTV)

Where to watch Surviving Fred and Rose West: Inside Cromwell Street

Surviving Fred and Rose West: Inside Cromwell Street will air on U and U&W. The documentary will comprise two hour long episodes.

An exact start date has not yet been confirmed, but the programme will arrive in the coming months.

UKTV commissioning executive Helen Nightingale said: “This documentary places women’s stories at the centre of the Cromwell Street narrative.

“Through Kathleen’s extraordinary survivor testimony, we are able to hear first-hand what it was like to live in that house with the Wests, and Katheen and Karen can honour all the young women who lost their lives.

“More than a true crime documentary, Surviving Fred and Rose West: Inside Cromwell Street is a powerful testament to resilience, survival and bravery.”

Kathleen’s story promises to make for powerful viewing, although this is unlikely to be an easy watch.

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