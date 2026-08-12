‘Blowed if I’m going to pay!’: Strictly Come Dancing’s Alexis Warr enrages fans by charging £5-a-month for ‘exclusive’ content

Strictly Come Dancing star Alexis Warr has sparked a backlash after introducing a £4.79 monthly subscription on Instagram.

The professional dancer, 26, has begun offering followers access to “exclusive content” through the paid service.

Alexis, who made it to last year’s final with YouTuber George Clarke, has added a “Subscribe” button to her Instagram profile.

Exactly what subscribers receive for their £4.79 has not been revealed, although the content is NOT explicit adult material.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Alexis Warr has started charging fans for extra content on Instagram (Credit: BBC)

At present, just 15 people have subscribed to Alexis’ account. She has shared four stories and one reel with them so far.

The decision has divided fans, particularly because Strictly professionals regularly share behind the scenes moments and updates on social media without charging.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Alexis Warr charging for online content

Alexis is among the Strictly professionals who use Instagram to keep fans updated on their lives and work.

However, some viewers have questioned why they should now pay almost £5 every month to see additional posts from the dancer.

The American has 202,000 Instagram followers and only joined the Strictly professional line up last year.

One disgruntled Strictly viewer was quoted in The Sun, saying: “I voted for Alexis and George and I think she was a lovely talented addition, but blowed if I am going to pay.”

The subscription has also attracted attention because Strictly talent must follow BBC rules surrounding commercial activities.

The cast and crew are paid for by the licence fee, with specific rules applying to commercial work by licence fee-funded talent.

Those rules state that promotions must not “imitate, suggest a reference or connection to or pass off BBC content”.

Anyone working on the programme must also declare commercial interests connected to shows in which they appear.

Alexis was partnered with George Clarke on Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

BBC responds to Alexis Warr’s exclusive Instagram content

ED! approached the BBC after Alexis introduced her paid Instagram subscription.

However, the broadcaster confirmed that she has not broken its rules by charging fans for the additional content.

A spokesperson told us: “We have clear guidelines around Strictly talent’s commercial activities while working with the BBC, and this does not contravene those.”

The situation comes shortly after Strictly judge Shirley Ballas also found herself at the centre of a row over commercial work.

Just one month ago, Shirley recreated elements of Strictly for a performance on a cruise ship.

The BBC said at the time that it “regularly reminds” its talent about the relevant guidelines.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that Shirley’s performance had also not breached the rules.

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