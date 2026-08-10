John Partridge sparked a flurry of comments from Good Morning Britain viewers after appearing on the programme in a grey vest.

The former EastEnders actor paired the top with dark trousers for Monday’s interview, during which he discussed taking on the role of Doctor Hannibal Lecter in a stage production of The Silence of the Lambs.

John’s outfit quickly became part of the conversation, much as Kate Garraway’s sheer top on Good Morning Britain drew mixed comments from viewers in December.

John Partridge’s vest on Good Morning Britain sparked a reaction among viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to John Partridge’s Good Morning Britain outfit

Some of those watching at home were unimpressed by John’s relaxed look. One wrote on X: “Do we really need to see his hairy armpits and chest at 9:37 in the morning?”

Another said: “Where’s his shirt… who goes on telly in a vest?”

A third commented: “Armpit sweat all over that sofa.”

One viewer found a lighter way to make the same point, joking: “Has he got gym after?”

John spoke to Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway about his new project (Credit: ITV)

John compares himself to Hannibal Lecter

Moving beyond the wardrobe reaction, John, who played Christian Clarke in EastEnders from 2008 until 2016, offered a playful explanation of why he could relate to his new character Hannibal Lecter.

He said: “Once you take the cannibalism out of the equation, Hannibal Lecter and myself aren’t too different.”

The actor highlighted Lecter’s cultured interests and love of art, music and ballet. He also joked that they share “a perfect size 10”, adding: “So I feel I am not too dissimilar from him.”

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John explained that the stage production is based on Thomas Harris’ original novel, although audiences can expect a few “slight differences”.

During the interview, John handed Hannibal’s mask to Richard Madeley, who tried it on.

Kate reacted with a squeal before declaring: “That’s so disturbing!”

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