The end of the world! 16 strangers dropped into abandoned American town for new C4 reality survival show Apocalypse

Channel 4 is set to test 16 strangers like never before in a brand new series called Apocalypse.

The “jaw-dropping” social experiment throws ordinary people into a fake end of the world scenario, where they must survive without running water, electricity or ready made supplies.

Set in an abandoned American town transformed into a post apocalypse landscape, the contestants will spend 28 days searching for food, scavenging for essentials and making the most of whatever they can find.

Apocalypse is a new TV ‘social experiment’ (Credit: Channel 4)

The survival challenge promises plenty of drama as the strangers attempt to adapt to life without modern comforts.

What’s not to love?!

Apocalypse on Channel 4: Who is in it?

The cast of Apocalypse is made up entirely of members of the public rather than celebrities.

Their identities have not yet been revealed. However, Channel 4 has confirmed the group includes a politician, a farmer, a black cab driver and a content creator.

After arriving in the town, the contestants are split into two teams called Westside and Eastside. At first, neither group knows the other exists.

Both sides must try to survive using the limited resources scattered around the town. Working together will be vital, but everything changes once they realise they are not alone.

Trouble begins when Eastside reaches the town’s only supermarket before Westside and empties the shelves. As supplies become harder to find, tensions between the groups quickly rise.

16 strangers will be dropped off in a apocalyptic town (Credit: Channel 4)

The experiment explores how people react when everyday comforts disappear and survival depends on strangers. Will they come together and share resources, or will competition take over?

With different personalities, rival camps and a harsh environment, Apocalypse looks set to push its participants to their limits.

When does Apocalypse start? How many episodes?

Channel 4 has confirmed Apocalypse will air this autumn, although an exact launch date has not yet been announced. It is expected to arrive in September.

Viewers will be able to watch on Channel 4 and stream the series on the broadcaster’s streaming service. The series will run for seven episodes.

It already sounds like one of Channel 4’s biggest reality experiments yet – and we are so here for it!

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