‘It was intense’: Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Trewley Precious was sent to strict Alaska school for ‘naughty kids’ age 13

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives star Trewley Precious Wass has opened up about her first experience of being on TV, revealing she appeared in a CBBC documentary as a teenager.

The 26-year-old was just 13 when she was sent to Alaska with another “naughty” teenager named Macey for Extreme Schools.

The series followed disruptive youngsters as they travelled around the world to experience strict schools in the hope of changing their behaviour.

Trewley Precious appeared in a CBBC show 13 years before The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives (Credit: Channel 4)

Other children featured in the documentary were sent to tough schools in places including Hong Kong, Singapore and Botswana.

Those who showed a major change in their attitude were given the chance to graduate in the final episode.

Trewley Precious in CBBC’s Extreme Schools

Trewley revealed her unexpected TV past while chatting to Paul C. Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast.

The TikTok star appeared on the podcast to discuss her gypsy heritage and role in The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives, which follows her life while navigating the expectations of her strict family.

However, when Paul asked about her school days, Trewley ended up sharing the surprising story of how she landed a place on Extreme Schools.

Trewley said: “When I was 13, I was sent to Alaska on a TV programme for being naughty in school. It was called Extreme Schools and was on CBBC.”

She explained that the opportunity came after an incident at school.

“It was on CBBC and I was 13,” she said. “What actually happened was a boy skurfed [insulted] my cousin up for being what we are. So when I found this out, I approached him and a little altercation happened.

“It is what it is, but the boy grassed me up to the school.”

She added: “They passed me a letter and said, ‘Trewley, we think you need to apply for this’.”

Trewley was made to work in a soup kitchen alongside fellow troubled teen Macey (Credit: BBC)

Trewley’s surprise career ambition revealed

Extreme Schools remains listed on the CBBC website, although the episodes are no longer available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis for Trewley’s episode explains how she and Macey struggled with the rules at the school.

It reads: “Principal Neumayr is less than impressed with Trewley and Macey’s behaviour upon arrival, as they flout the school’s rules on wearing make-up.

“The girls are thrown in at the deep end as they grapple with learning Latin, and even lunch is a revelation as they dive into reindeer sandwiches.

“A bad start to their second day sees the girls sent out of assembly for being disruptive, although a vital lesson in snow survival skills helps to get them back on track. But behaviour goes downhill again as they ignore the make-up rules again and are forced to shovel snow as punishment.”

The synopsis also revealed Trewley’s ambition at the time was to become a history teacher.

It says: “Trewley is given a chance to teach a lesson to younger pupils which helps her to focus on her future ambitions of becoming a history teacher.”

It continues: “When the girls visit a local soup kitchen, Beans Cafe, they start to appreciate what they have in life and understand the importance of working hard.”

Trewley speaks about Extreme Schools in Paul C Brunson’s podcast (Credit: YouTube/ We Need To Talk)

‘I didn’t know I was different’

Reflecting on her 10 days in Alaska, Trewley described the experience as “intense”.

She told Paul that the trip was especially difficult because of her gypsy heritage.

“I didn’t know I was different at this point and wasn’t awake yet,” Trewley added. “I went there and they were telling how to have my make-up and my hair, how I’m standing and how I talk. Get your elbows off, don’t do this and that.

“I had people judging me again. I’ve always been attacked, we’ve always had it from each side.”

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives continues on Channel 4 at 10pm on Mondays

Read more: New boyfriend? Trewley-Precious reveals Sonny from The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives has a ‘sunshine’ tattoo in her honour

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