Strictly Come Dancing favourite Amy Dowden is left emotional as she opens up on Celebrity Hunted about whether she will ever get the chance to become a mum following her cancer treatment.

The professional dancer, 35, makes the candid admission during Celebrity Hunted while hiding out at fellow Strictly star Neil Jones’s home alongside Carlos Gu. After spending time with Neil’s young daughter Havana, Amy and Carlos share an emotional conversation in the garden.

Amy has previously spoken openly about the long-term impact of her breast cancer treatment after being diagnosed with stage three cancer in May 2023. Her treatment included a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Amy opens up on Celebrity Hunted (Credit: On the Mend with Matt Willis / YouTube)

Amy Dowden shares motherhood fears on Celebrity Hunted

During Celebrity Hunted, Amy tells Carlos: “Obviously I’ve always wanted the honour of being a mum, and obviously I don’t know if that’s going to be possible.”

Speaking to the Celebrity Hunted cameras, Amy reflects on how much her life had changed since her diagnosis.

She says: “A cancer diagnosis changes your life forever.

“I just got married, I had my whole life ahead of me and all of a sudden, my world fell apart right in front of me.

“But I’ve been given another shot at life, and I want to embrace it and take every opportunity that comes my way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

Amy’s treatment and recovery

Amy underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and further preventative surgery after her diagnosis. In February 2024, she revealed that tests had shown there was “no evidence of disease”.

Despite the positive update, Amy still attends regular hospital appointments for check-ups, scans, monthly injections and follow-up treatment as part of a five-year plan.

Before beginning treatment, Amy and her husband Ben Jones froze five embryos. The Sun reports that doctors advised her to wait at least two years after treatment because the risk of the cancer returning is higher during that time.

The report also states that pregnancy hormones could increase that risk, while Amy’s treatment and anti-oestrogen medication have put her body into an induced early menopause.

Amy previously spoke about the uncertainty during Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer event, saying: “I don’t know if I’ll ever have the honour of becoming a mum, which I desperately want to.”

While Amy has been honest about the challenges she continues to face, she has also spoken about her gratitude towards her medical team and her determination to make the most of the second chance she feels she has been given.

Read more: Celebrity Hunted stars Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu admit their friendship was ‘challenged’ after ‘relentless arguments’ on show

Celebrity Hunted continues on Channel 4 tonight from 9pm.

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