Myleene Klass’s breast cancer scare after finding two lumps as she urges followers to ‘check yourselves’: ‘It’s terrifying’

Myleene Klass has revealed she received the all-clear following a breast cancer scare after discovering two lumps.

The 48-year-old presenter said she noticed the lumps by chance while watching the tennis at Wimbledon in June. Sharing the experience on Instagram, she described the period that followed as “sobering, humbling and terrifying”.

Myleene explained: “Girls. A massive reminder to check yourselves. I accidentally felt a lump when I was at Wimbledon watching the tennis. I casually folded my arms and there it was. Then a second one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myleene Klass MBE (@myleeneklass)

Myleene Klass shares all-clear following cancer scare

The presenter said waiting for answers had led her to reconsider her priorities and confront a series of frightening possibilities.

She wrote: “3 cysts and 3 lymph nodes later, I’m ok BUT the days of waiting meant I reorganised my life into a new set of priorities and ‘what ifs’ only to thankfully get the all clear and then experience the weird ‘reordering’ of going back to ‘normal’.”

Myleene added that her children were at the forefront of her thoughts during the scare. She also said undergoing an ultrasound had been particularly difficult because she had not had one since experiencing multiple miscarriages.

“I have close friends going through similar experiences atm and it’s sobering, humbling and terrifying. It’s the having kids that anyone who experiences anything near this will know to be the first and final concern,” Myleene continued.

She thanked a friend who helped her secure medical attention quickly and encouraged others not to ignore concerns about their health.

Myleene told followers: “All this to say, as a fierce advocate for women’s health and not hiding what’s uncomfortable, right now, check yourself and go get a second opinion.”

Myleene was supported by her followers (Credit: ITV)

‘Sending love to the strongest person I know!’

Myleene’s post didn’t go unnoticed by her followers, where many rushed to the comments section.

“I know all too well how terrifying this time is. Well done for sharing and using as an opportunity to spread the message. Get checked. Check yourself..and take the best possible care of your health you can. Happy pure OK M xx,” Julia Bradbury wrote.

“Oh gosh! Sending love to the strongest person I know! However be soft and kind to yourself!.. take a minute,” another person shared.

“So glad you’re okay and thanks for reminding everyone to check x,” Kate Lawler added.

“Thank you for sharing this with all of us. I am truly sorry you had to experience this. Sending you love and hugs,” a fourth said.

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