Cruz Beckham has revealed he “almost started crying” during a phone call with his parents before performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

The 21-year-old singer shared the emotional moment in behind-the-scenes Instagram footage posted on Monday, following The Breakers’ festival appearance on Saturday.

Cruz remains close to his famous friends amid the ongoing feud with his oldest brother Brooklyn. Brooklyn has distanced himself from his family following a scathing statement earlier this year.

He told fans: “I was on the phone to my mum and dad just now, and I was telling them how they can stream it and then I almost started crying over the comfort of being at home playing with the boys.”

Cruz performed at Lollapalooza (Credit: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Cruz Beckham takes to the Lollapalooza stage

Despite his pre-show nerves, Cruz went ahead with the performance, playing guitar and singing with his band. The Breakers are touring North America after recent dates in the UK.

His girlfriend Jackie Apostel was seen supporting him backstage in the footage. David and Victoria Beckham did not attend the Chicago show and were reportedly on holiday in the South of France.

Cruz explained that part of his anxiety came from knowing the festival crowd had not gathered specifically to see his band.

He said: “It’s Lollapalooza day. I am very nervous… Just the fact that people aren’t even there just to see us. That’s the thing.”

However, the singer was determined to make the most of the opportunity.

He added: “I feel like I understand the privilege that I’ve been given and I just want to give the best show and be able to show people who I really am and show people what I can do.”

Cruz releases new song Seeing Red

The festival appearance came as Cruz released Seeing Red, the latest track from his forthcoming debut EP Wear & Tear.

Discussing the song’s theme, he said: “Seeing red is a comedic take on a totally unserious moment of frustration, in this case in sports.”

He added: “Everyone’s competitive nature likes to take over now and then, but it’s all fun and games. Seeing red is a nod to that exact turning point.”

Read more: True meaning behind Cruz Beckham’s new song as he sings about ‘seeing red’ amid Brooklyn feud

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