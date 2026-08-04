Former Strictly pro Gleb Savchenko hits back at Maura Higgins following savage swipe

Gleb Savchenko has spoken out after Maura Higgins said she did not want to be partnered with him on Dancing With The Stars.

The Love Island star made her feelings clear while discussing possible professional partners ahead of the new series, which is due to begin on September 15.

Speaking to E! News, Maura said: “I’d be happy with anyone except Gleb.”

Explaining her position, she added: “That’s only because I’m loyal and I’m friends with Brooks. I don’t really like the way he speaks about women.

“I don’t really want to spend all my time with someone like that.”

Gleb hit back at Maura (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gleb Savchenko responds to swipe from Maura Higgins

Gleb has now rejected Maura’s criticism and claimed the pair have never met.

He told the Mirror: “Until I was asked to comment on this story, I’d genuinely never heard of this girl, Maura, so I’m certainly not going to lose any sleep over the opinions of someone I’ve never met.

“It’s odd to publicly attack a complete stranger, but if that’s how she wants to make headlines before the show starts, that’s her choice. I’ll stay focused and leave the unnecessary drama to everyone else.”

Maura’s comments came after Gleb spoke publicly in graphic and critical terms about his past intimate relationship with reality star Brooks Nader.

Brooks and Gleb began dating after competing together on Dancing With The Stars in 2024. They briefly separated, reunited and later ended the relationship.

Maura cited her friendship with Brooks when explaining why she would not want Gleb as her partner. She instead named Mark Ballas as the professional she would like to dance with, following their time together on The Traitors.

When was Gleb Savchenko on Strictly?

Gleb joined Strictly in 2015 for Series 13. He was partnered with TV presenter Anita Rani.

The pair finished in fifth place during the semi-finals of the competition.

The following year, Gleb announced he would not be returning for Series 14.

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