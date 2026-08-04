Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood stabbed and ‘slashed’ by razor blade in horror holiday attack

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed that he was stabbed and “slashed” with a razor blade during a holiday in Madrid.

Craig claimed his necklace was ripped from his neck during the attack. He was also wounded in the stomach while returning from a club at around 2am. He said he was later strip-searched by people looking for drugs.

The dancer shared the frightening account while speaking to fellow Strictly judge Anton Du Beke on their Judgemental podcast.

“I went on holiday in Madrid and got stabbed, that was nice, and it was stinking hot,” he recalled.

Craig was attacked on holiday (Credit: Judgemental Podcast / YouTube)

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood recalls Madrid ordeal

Craig said the alleged attacker took his jewellery, with the necklace leaving a burn mark around his neck as it was pulled away.

He explained: “It was a razor blade… I was slashed… (in the) stomach coming home from a club, it was probably two o’clock in the morning, but that’s sort of normal, you go out for dinner at 10 or 11.”

At the time, Craig had been appearing at the Lido in Paris and had travelled to Madrid for a break. He said the trip “ended up pretty bad”.

Discussing the aftermath, Craig claimed he was strip-searched after returning. He said: “I hadn’t shaved, so I did look a bit of a wreck, I’d been stabbed, I had burn marks all around my neck from where I was, like, attacked.”

He added: “And then the French strip-searched me down to literally nothing…. they were looking for drugs.”

Craig’s other travel troubles

The Madrid ordeal was not the only difficult trip Craig remembered during the podcast conversation.

He said he had flown to Mombasa for a safari, only to be told after landing that his pre-booked hotel had burned down. The group was eventually given alternative accommodation.

Craig also claimed that many of those travelling with him later became ill after eating what he described as “off chicken” before their flight back to the UK.

Read more: Strictly in fresh shake-up as Ellie Taylor to ‘become new It Takes Two host’ following Fleur East ‘axe’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!